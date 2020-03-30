How 18th-Century People Made Bread With Wild Yeast And Bacteria
Bread was a staple in people's diets then — especially in the lives of poorer people — and here's how it was made.
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
As we consider the different routes through which COVID-19 spreads, information like this is scary but vital.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are only a two known V8 Bizzarrini P538s in existence, and one was sitting under layers of dirt in a secret warehouse.
In two years, the reality TV star has become a force in criminal justice, all while continuing to sell body-sculpting undergarments and plugging diet products on Instagram.
Here's our guide to what symptoms you should look out for, and how to respond if you've been exposed.
The inside world of Irish traveler children, a testosterone-fueled pool hall in Chicago and more best photos of the week.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Jake Enyeart, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was out for a run when he couldn't help but make a recurring observation on recycling day.
No, the coronavirus is not an "equalizer." Black people are being infected and dying at higher rates. Here's what Milwaukee is doing about it — and why governments need to start releasing data on the race of COVID-19 patients.
From the Oval Office to the CDC, political and institutional failures cascaded through the system and opportunities to mitigate the pandemic were lost.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
In a conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.
JP and Amber demonstrate the best ways to destroy your relationship while being sheltered in place.
Zoom, the videoconferencing app, has become a target for harassment and abuse coordinated in private off-platform chats.
The pandemic has hit Germany hard, with more than 91,000 people infected. But the percentage of fatal cases has been remarkably low compared to those in many neighboring countries.
Covering 121 questions (or 28, if you're in a rush) and 400 characters, this test isn't your regular BuzzFeed personality quiz.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
In a recent episode of PBS's "Antiques Roadshow," Kanye West's cousin's husband brought in a trove of works the rapper made as a teen. The appraiser gave a very interesting analysis of the art.
The last time New York was the center of a catastrophe, America rallied behind it. The nation's reaction to its coronavirus outbreak is a different story.
In this hilarious coronavirus-inspired parody by Sharon Luxenburg, Belle carelessly leaves her little town susceptible to infection.
Past public health crises inspired innovations in infrastructure, education, fundraising and civic debate
Rebecca Helm, a biology professor at the University of North Carolina Asheville who specializes in jellyfish, put together an eye-popping Twitter thread of real world animals that she deemed "should be Pokemon."
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
"We're in an almost apocalyptic crisis, which requires cutting through the bullsh*t."
A West Bend farm says it was told to start dumping tens of thousands of gallons of milk per day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YouTuber Swiss001 shows why Georgetown Municipal Airport is an exceedingly difficult landing for a large aircraft.
The greatest error that geopolitical analysts can make may be believing that the crisis will be over in three to four months.
"The number of reported COVID-19 cases is not a very useful indicator of anything unless you also know something about how tests are being conducted."
Quarantine sucks, but at least the boredom is sparking new levels of creativity.
The White House has said the machine will revolutionize the beleaguered testing system in the US. But the feds have only planned to order enough tests for up to 5,500 people, according to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News.
A homemade mask isn't a perfect substitute for a medical-grade one, but it could be a good alternative.
The soul legend gave his final public performance at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2015.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Due to its long history and tendency toward gallows humor and infighting, alt.obituaries provides a strange, fascinating look at how COVID-19 deaths are dealt with online.
The president approaches the global pandemic as if producing and starring in a reality television show, with each day a new episode — a successive installment to be conquered.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 3,565 people have died in New York related to the coronavirus, an "all-time increase" of more than 600 in a single day.
Ben Cusick recreates the steps that Thomas Edison did to make an old school light bulb.
Before the pandemic began, the systems that govern our world were brittle. Today, they are broken. When we emerge, the world will be different, and so will we.
Quarantining sick people isn't enough to control the coronavirus outbreak.
Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.
Computer scientists and biologists have teamed up to make a new class of living robotics that challenge the boundary between digital and biological.
"It's a joke," said a top hospital executive, whose facilities are packed with coronavirus patients.
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.