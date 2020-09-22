Someone Made A Gorgeous Time-Lapse Video Of Grass Growing Out Of 1,980 Photos
The video was filmed over the course of eight days and captures the growth of grass from its germination.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The video was filmed over the course of eight days and captures the growth of grass from its germination.
Watch Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, reclaim the title for the world's largest and tallest elephant toothpaste experiment as a surprise for his friend Fletcher.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Smile and the world smiles at and forgives you.
This multi-million dollar bunker has been around since the Cold War and has a swimmig pool and a 4-hole putting course.
America has a speeding problem. Speeding results in more traffic fatalities than any other cause. That's why urban planners and designers incorporate safety measures into road design.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
At last year's US Open, Charles Howell III told a story that might have ended his career. Now, he says he's a changed man.
Many residents of Martin county, Kentucky, won't drink their tap water, a legacy of years of mismanagement.
"It looks like football training, but in suits."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
Other languages, like French, have a formal and informal way of addressing another person. English only has "you." Why is that?
The website has become the go-to source for information on local schools, entwining itself in how people buy homes.
This footage of a 60-foot replica of an RX-78-2 Gundam robot attempting to walk is sped-up considerably but it's still incredible. The developers of the project will announce further progress around the end of September.
The CDC recommends 6 feet or more, the WHO about half that distance, but experts say the science is far from settled.
We all want to know how to live longer, but is a prolonged life a healthy, happy one? One Vogue writer looks at the science that says it might be possible.
It's not easy doing a ransom demand over Zoom when you have a bad Wifi connection.
The video was filmed over the course of eight days and captures the growth of grass from its germination.
As dance studios closed because of COVID-19, Dance Church launched a streaming platform. Now it's become one of the biggest workout classes of quarantine.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A family is lured into a hotel where they are required to participate in a play in the trailer for "Cadaver," a Norwegian psychological horror movie that will be released on Netflix on October 22.
Colleges are torn apart when faculty are punished and publicly vilified for accidentally giving offense.
The platform is filled with search-optimized spammers, and there's no end in sight.
Here's what it's like to live on Fisher Island, where the average income is $2.2 million.
2020 has been one of the most active North Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, and now we've run out of human names for storms.
Here's the behind the scenes of a key stunt used in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum." Reeves' stunt double Jackson Spidell took quite the leap of fate.
The return of non-Covid respiratory illnesses is putting a new strain on testing supplies around the world — and is a preview of what's in store for the US.
When BBC Breakfast weather broadcaster Matt Taylor was asked whether he was a fan of Rick Astley, Taylor didn't realize that Astley was going to be introduced as a guest on the show next and was listening in.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
But plant-based milk is a sensible venture when you consider how little of the white stuff produced on farms ends up being sold as a liquid.
Whether you're aiming for a nostalgic space-y sound in your recordings or simply looking for a straightforward tool to learn music, the Stylophone rules.
A shirt doesn't hold a candle to a N95 or a surgical mask.
Ford announced that it will add the 7-speed manual transmission to the Sasquatch off-road Bronco. It's a test case for whether the stick shift can survive.
Weeks into the fall semester, colleges are already calling off spring break due to COVID-19
"Think that's the first time we ever hugged." "Maybe the last time."
The latest update for your iPhone and iPad will make them safer than ever.
That accoridon twang on a '90s hard rock riff just hits different.
How TikTok's product design, growth strategy and algorithm compound to form strong network effects.
Inside Germany's high-stakes detective operation to sort people fleeing death from opportunists and pretenders.
Some people make garnishes with cucumber. He makes a slinky.
For 80 years, Bugs Bunny has done everything from rock tuxedos to get his own pair of Air Jordans, making him the most stylish cartoon character.
Of all the songs we imagined the police choir of the Ministry of Internal Affairs singing, "Sex Bomb" wasn't one of them.
The former epicenter of the coronavirus has not reported a locally transmitted case since May, reviving the city's nightlife.
Notorious stinging trees from Australia cause agonizing pain that can linger for weeks and even months. New research suggests this nettle relative is actually venomous, producing a toxin not unlike the venom of spiders.
Smoke screens are a tactic that is used to obscure the movement of military units, and it's pretty fascinating to watch one being made in footage from almost 100 years ago.
The Department of Justice designated New York City as an "anarchist jurisdiction" on Monday, but the designation didn't exactly square with the lived experience of many New Yorkers, who roasted the department on Twitter.
Mike Postle was on an epic winning streak at a California casino. Veronica Brill thought he had to be playing dirty. Let the chips fall where they may.
Smile and the world smiles at and forgives you.
Tesla's Battery Day is September 22nd, and CEO Elon Musk is expected to unveil "many exciting things." That could include Tesla bringing down the price of its electric cars so they cost the same as combustion engine cars.
It took Crouzier Benjamin and two of his friends two days to create a coliseum and a tower out of dominos. It took seconds to destroy all of it.
This year, many people will opt to stay home instead of hopping on planes to visit family and friends. But if you are thinking about flying this winter, there are a few things to know before you book.
New York-based Magnolia Bakery's excellent pudding is easier to make than you think.
This multi-million dollar bunker has been around since the Cold War and has a swimmig pool and a 4-hole putting course.
Differentiating between humans and bots may appear as a straightforward technical operation, but the evolution of CAPTCHA suggests otherwise.
The buzzword health condition can help or harm, depending on the situation.
"Hey, I'm walkin' here!"