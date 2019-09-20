A Girl Ate 96 Gummy Edibles By Accident. Here's What Happened To Her Brain
A doctor explains what happened in a freak medical accident when a girl mistakenly ate 96 edible gummies for lunch.
A doctor explains what happened in a freak medical accident when a girl mistakenly ate 96 edible gummies for lunch.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
You can argue that appearing on Arsenio Hall's show, in June '92, helped Clinton's political career — but was it really about politics or was Clinton's love for the saxophone genuine?
Some of the best deals of the year are still available, so let's get most of our shopping done this long weekend.
British musician Stormzy asked Kate Hudson what everyone in the audience was thinking — "when I see sex scenes, how do you lot do that?"
A few years out from an illness that nearly killed him, James McAvoy is prioritising vibes over prestige.
"If you make a mistake, it could cost you your whole college career," said one top high school football player.
A doctor explains what happened in a freak medical accident when a girl mistakenly ate 96 edible gummies for lunch.
Singletons in these cities have the best chances of finding love.
Having friends and family over for the holidays? Stock up on some excellent party games to keep everyone entertained.
Being the president of America is a pretty demanding job, but these leaders still found time to engage in some unusual pastimes.
We're back with another weekend roundup. This weekend we saw money flying around. From people giving it away or losing it, to investing it and earning it. Here are some news highlights you may have missed over the weekend.
With inflation eating into salaries, employees are securing job offers to force their bosses to bump up their pay. Welcome to the Great Raise-ignition.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Silvia Bottini could never have predicted that a stock photo taken of her by her then-boyfriend would become a viral meme.
See fees & features side-by-side. Money.com did the work so you don't have to.
House Republicans have vowed to launch a probe into the origins of COVID-19 — and plan to call on Fauci, Biden's chief medical advisor, to testify.
And does it matter? A look at the red-listing of Maine's iconic export — and the fallout.
Proponents of personality tests argue that they're necessary to find the best person for the job — but in practise, they're often discriminatory.
Rhett and Link try to guess where in the world these plant-based dishes are from.
In neighboring Indonesia, nickel extraction is causing environmental and social devastation.
Dick Uihlein has been awfully busy backing election deniers. A new IRS filing shows he also teamed up with one.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
This 2014 "60 Minutes" segmented tried to answer the age-old question: "does your dog really love you?"
Cara Delevingne discusses growing up queer in the 1990s, visiting her first Pride in her late 20s and discovering her true gender identity through making BBC documentary "Planet Sex."
Want to gift a woman in your life something thoughtful without breaking the bank? Here are a few slam-dunk ideas.
If Finland can get the man power to patrol the Finnish-Russian border, that would put a tremendous amount of pressure on St. Petersburg.
The station name, which translates to "Uncle Tom's Cabin," reflects Germany's fascination with the US antebellum South.
The third episode of "All Hail The Planet" by Al Jazeera shows how all this buying, all this economic "growing", is devastating people and our planet.
Netflix's fantasy adventure "Slumberland" features a father and daughter living in a lighthouse before danger hits.
Shifting more albums and filling more stadiums than her contemporaries, Taylor has created a hysteria unseen since the industry's golden era.
"Telephone Number" by Junko Ohashi receives the most nostalgic and magical music video thanks to this transfixing edit.
The latest demonstrations are unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago.
Kevin Johnson is facing execution for killing a cop when he was 19. A special prosecutor says his sentence should be vacated.
Adam Conover breaks down why these so-called "geniuses" are actually the stupidest people on earth. Just real brain dead con artists.
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher introduced legislation for a nationwide ban of TikTok earlier this month.
Black cemeteries that were said to be relocated for development projects in the 1950s have been uncovered under a parking lot, school and office building in Clearwater, Florida.
George Carlin was one of the greatest standups of all time, but what he really wanted to do was act. And Kevin Smith was one of the lucky few people to help him fulfill that dream.
An analytics revolution has made the sport even more entertaining. So why are some fans and commentators against it?
"Luckily, she said yes. We'd already been married 37 years… so it worked out," Andrew said.
For No Nut November, try your best to be the master of YOUR domain.
"I don't want to be a bridezilla, but I'd much rather she carry a bouquet."
Paulina Porizkova, one of the great supermodels of the 80s, has refound fame — as "the lady who cries on Instagram." It began with the death of and betrayal by her husband of 30 years.
"Death Metal Friday" is performed by Danny Dodge.
In her foreword to Clarence Lusane's "Twenty Dollars and Change," Kali Holloway explores how symbols like statues and money can both harm and help.
Migrant workers are the backbone of Qatar's economy, but many are incredibly vulnerable.
Tina, take a break from performing today, and let Beyonce dance at the Kennedy Center Honors for you (from 2005).
The life of a Japanese game developer is the most romantic ideal of sitting in front of a computer all day.
The FBI paid a convicted sex offender $90,000 to set up his friend and his friend's mentally ill buddy in a terrorism sting.