Overexuberant Dog Front Flips Onto Glass Table. The Glass Table… Does Not Fare Well
Well, that's one glass barrier broken.
Turns out all you need is a rubber band and tape.
17 years ago, the final conversation this couple ever had was accidentally recorded.
The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was built from foamboard, carbon fiber tubes and… zip ties.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
Why is it always pickup truck drivers?
What's the point of this? Why were they setting off an explosive? Does it really matter when it looks this cool?
In the early days of Facebook, Zuck kept his plans for world domination in handwritten journals. He destroyed them. But a few revealing pages survived.
The men who reappear after countless left swipes have become modern urban legends.
And interestingly, the largest private company in the US has held its place as first for the past 12 years.
Why are so many scholars and scientists obsessed with deciphering a bizarre, illustrated 600-year old manuscript?
"I'm more worried about the xenophobia associated with this virus than bona fide infection."
It took her almost an hour to get out of the house because the package was stuck between the screen door and some bricks.
"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" barely made a dent in the box office, and, as a result, Warner Bros. has changed the name of the movie to "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey."
Bourbon is the most American of liquors, so be sure you're treating it right with this book filled with dozens of delicious cocktail recipes.
In a culture that's constantly connected to the world, 20-somethings are just too spent to think about sex.
An inside look at how the Sanders campaign pulled off their New Hampshire win.
Investing in the stock market is risky, but you can mitigate some of that risk by learning the algorithmic secrets of quantitative trading. The Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is just $49 today.
In a flash of inspiration, Ariel Avissar synced Inigo Montoya from "The Princess Bride" with Eminem's classic hip-hop track.
"Bogus Cinderellas" can come from micronations, outer space or parallel dimensions.
After five years of planning, kayaker Dane Jackson successfully took on the Salto Del Maule in Chile.
Canned seafood has a bad reputation in the United States, and it's not just anecdotal — the average Spaniard eats three times as much as the average American every year.
Pvendor, RIVMOUNT, FRETREE and MAJCF. Gloves emblazoned with names like Nertpow, SHSTFD, Joyoldelf, VBIGER and Bizzliz. Amazon is causing us to drown in trademarks.
TikTok star Gabe Escobar got his hands on a bag of Oreos' limited edition "The Most Stuf" — which contain four times the amount of cream filling as regular Oreos — and decided to make the biggest stuffed Oreo cookie ever.
For over a decade, photographer Motoyuki Daifu has been documenting the lives of his loved ones, seeking out quiet moments of magic among the mundane.
A New Hampshire family that received a $1,000-a-month "freedom dividend" for a year from the campaign of Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang spent most of the money on college bills — but also on an improv class for the unemployed dad.
How libel law is being turned against MeToo accusers.
What the science says about those that receive no love from others.
Every year, thousands of children are removed from their homes by officials who fear for their safety — only to be returned within days. It "felt like being kidnapped," one said.
Harvey Weinstein was "wonderful." Woody Allen was a "friend." Why do so many people lean on anecdotal character evidence to undermine victims?
We couldn't have imagined a better plight.
The father of a former Sarah Lawrence College student has been charged with sex-trafficking her classmates, according to a federal indictment released Tuesday.
Following a series of secret tests, Airbus has revealed a futuristic "blended wing" commercial aircraft design that promises to cut fuel consumption up to 20%.
Some dogs hate bath time. Not this corgi, though.
The movie about elites hunting blue-collar workers, which was due to be released in late 2019 before being postponed, is finally coming to theaters in March.
Mary McConnaughey was watching from her car when the rocket exploded on the beach.
Amanda Coffman, a Shawnee Mission School District teacher, made her disappointment with the board loud and clear in regard to contract negotiations: "Talking to the board or the administrators in this building is like shouting into the wind, and I won't waste my breath."
Curbed dug deep into different criteria — like jobs, housing costs, and walkability — to find the 10 best cities to live in right now.
Anderson's aesthetic is a lot about reinforcing a gilded white bourgeois sensibility, even when he's basically making fun of it.
We sincerely hope this guy is okay after this crash, but we also cannot stop watching him appear to levitate across the sidewalk, leaving his skateboard behind.
Once he noticed an American Sign Language interpreter parked close to him, Robin Williams, like many other comedians, had a habit of getting crude with them.
A hundred years ago, a "criminalist" deciphers the story behind a murder from a single ear.
Imagine walking into your local grocery store and seeing two virtually identical cartons of milk. The only discernible difference is that there's a tiny tag on one carton saying the milk is sold by a third-party seller. Oh, and it might have rat poop in it.
Several urbex YouTubers go inside a legendary abandoned luxury hotel on Hachijo Island.
Our efforts to fight poverty are often based on the misconception that poor people must pull themselves up out of the mire. But the relentless struggle to make ends meet has serious effects on the brain. Poverty is not a lack of character — it's a lack of cash.
For years, Matthew Gebert flew under the radar, both at State and in his quiet Virginia suburb. Now, coworkers wonder: how the hell did he pass security screenings? And are there others?
On the remote Purple Sands Beach, the sand can appear in a spectrum of chromatic hues, ranging from lavender to magenta and sometimes even pink.
On July 10, 2014, Cody Roman Dial, the 27-year-old son of explorer Roman Dial, entered the coastal rainforest of Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park to begin a solo, multi-day hike. He never came out.
Greyhounds are the fastest dogs in the world, but how does their speed compare to that of cheetahs, the fastest felines?
The history of the search for extraterrestrial life is a good way to understand the unintended consequences of fence-building and boundary-setting in other disciplines.