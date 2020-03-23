Dog Goes Outside In The Snow, Immediately (But Very Politely) Changes Its Mind
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
The story of how an infectious disease expert became the most respected member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The coronavirus outbreak isn't the first crisis to cause people to flock to the shelves like chickens with their heads cut off.
San Francisco looks like a scene from "I Am Legend" right now.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
Rollie Williams, sick of being cooped up during quarantine, builds a DIY pool table out of household items.
Much of the country has ground to a halt. But not all of it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Fans of your classic alternate-reality universe hook-ups were stunned last night after Drogon, the largest of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons, showed up on "Westworld."
Sometimes the best way to understand a new situation is to step back — in this case way, way back — and get a look at what Europe under coronavirus lockdown looks like from space.
The coronavirus is far more infectious than the common flu. To be precise, three to four times more. It doesn't sound like much, but it can spread to tens of thousands of people much faster.
There is a certain beauty in the expanses of public space, now vacant amid the pandemic, these photos from around the world show. There is also a reminder: True beauty comes when the builders roam the built.
From "Porn Gil" to "The Black Swan" and everything in between, here is our updated countdown of each episode of Larry David's masterpiece.
A man in the United Kingdom stocked up on so much toilet paper, he decided to make the most out of the resources he had to keep himself entertained.
Store-bought tomato sauce can be bland. With a few additions like garlic, onion, pepper flakes and butter, you can make it as close to homemade as possible.
If you're like most people, you probably assume that when you flush your toilet sanitation wizards simply cast the scourgify charm as your expulsions exit the main pipe coming from your house, thereby eliminating it with little effort or expense. Here's what actually happens.
Two YouTubers built an ATV out of a cheap plastic sled and have the time of their lives.
Amazon is prioritizing household staples and other high-demand items during the coronavirus outbreak.
Between horny spam bots, get-rich-quick schemes and misinformation, the social media giant is at war with trash — and the trash is winning.
They say it's good to be close to your neighbors, but maybe not this close.
The state is an expert at sticking its head in the sand.
The infectious disease researcher has become America's most trusted coronavirus expert.
Some daring motorcyclists in Vietnam attempted to squeeze between two trucks. It didn't end well but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
Masks were required, and they made it easier for people to ignore one another. The costumes of the quarantine, along with other restrictions, turned people inward.
An animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida left the cameras rolling at a jaguar enclosure and got a big surprise when they came back.
After her daughter died of an overdose, Marianne Skolek Perez became an advocate on behalf of OxyContin victims, delving into how the drug was being sold.
With 850 million children worldwide shut out of schools, tech evangelists claim now is the time for AI education. But as the technology's power grows, so too do the dangers that come with it.
Kangaroo rats can leap between 6 and 9 feet in a single bound.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
A study has cemented the link between an intense global warming episode 56 million years ago and volcanism in the North Atlantic, with implications for modern climate change.
Hello, 911? We have a cat burglar situation here.
In the days before he went into lockdown, John J. Lennon sent this dispatch on how Sing Sing was preparing for the inevitable arrival of COVID-19.
The White House defended the phrase "Chinese Virus" as no different than West Nile, Zika and Ebola viruses, but experts say that practice is harmful.
Well, snow *is* frozen water, so the skills are applicable, no?
In a famous 1970 teach-in demonstration, prosecutors hammered away at the nation's most powerful defendant.
The state of the 2020 Olympics remains uncertain as the IOC refuses to "speculate."
Interned during WWI, circus entertainer Joseph Pilates used found materials and his fellow prisoners as his test lab and imagined an exercise system that would captivate millions.
Some healthy bites don't quite scratch that snack-y itch. But these chickpeas, toasted up in the oven with just the right amount of salt and light seasonings, are a game changer.
As I hunker down at home with my family amid a global pandemic, I have a new appreciation for a strange religious tradition.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
Samoa's population of manumea is dwindling down to nothing, but wealthy people still can't stop eating this rare bird.
As America holes up inside, thousands of full-time rideshare drivers are still out on the streets trying to carve out a living.
Trump's unproven claim that hydroxychloroquine could be used to treat COVID-19 has led to hoarding, putting Lupus patients and others at even greater risk. As of Saturday afternoon, Anna Valdez had 27 pills left. That number is now down to 25.
Respiratory physician John Wilson explains the range of Covid-19 impacts, from no symptoms to severe illness featuring pneumonia.
Two very different animals at the Mystic Aquarium have a close encounter.
Nancy Pelosi says House Democrats plan to release their own bill.
How to hold a wedding, while keeping social distance.