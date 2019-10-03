Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

EXERCISING HIS KORS

4 diggs gq.com
For nearly four decades now, Michael Kors has been one of the most persistent and winning personalities in fashion—a designer with rare talent who has blended luxury and popularity to create a global empire. But the question is, with the internet upending the industry, how will he push forward? Kors answers as only he can: By going big and doing it all.
Fragrance We Digg | SPONSORED

Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
THE MAN BEHIND THE MAKEUP

theringer.com
As debate rages over whether Todd Phillips’s upcoming ‘Joker’ valorizes a type of violence that currently plagues American society, it’s helpful to look back on the character’s origins (or lack thereof) to truly understand what he represents
'WHAT SEEMINGLY NICE GUYS ARE CAPABLE OF'

nytimes.com
Facing the person who betrayed you, who preyed upon you, who haunts you: It’s the stuff of vengeful daydreams, born of nightmares. Jeannie Vanasco has had plenty of nightmares, but the story she tells in “Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl” is not one of revenge. It’s about violence and forgiveness.
FOUL BALL

3 diggs deadspin.com
Now that Sports Illustrated’s three owners, Meredith Corp., Authentic Brands Group, and TheMaven, have completed the callous layoff of half of Sports Illustrated’s newsroom and finalized a deal that gives control of the publication to TheMaven, a wannabe tech company helmed by notorious scumbags Ross Levinsohn and James Heckman, the future of Sports Illustrated is coming into focus. It’s not pretty.