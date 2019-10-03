For nearly four decades now, Michael Kors has been one of the most persistent and winning personalities in fashion—a designer with rare talent who has blended luxury and popularity to create a global empire. But the question is, with the internet upending the industry, how will he push forward? Kors answers as only he can: By going big and doing it all.
As debate rages over whether Todd Phillips’s upcoming ‘Joker’ valorizes a type of violence that currently plagues American society, it’s helpful to look back on the character’s origins (or lack thereof) to truly understand what he represents
Facing the person who betrayed you, who preyed upon you, who haunts you: It’s the stuff of vengeful daydreams, born of nightmares. Jeannie Vanasco has had plenty of nightmares, but the story she tells in “Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl” is not one of revenge. It’s about violence and forgiveness.
Trump’s tweet followed remarks the senator gave Friday about Trump’s appeals for Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden. Romney called the conduct "brazen and unprecedented" and also "wrong and appalling."
Now that Sports Illustrated’s three owners, Meredith Corp., Authentic Brands Group, and TheMaven, have completed the callous layoff of half of Sports Illustrated’s newsroom and finalized a deal that gives control of the publication to TheMaven, a wannabe tech company helmed by notorious scumbags Ross Levinsohn and James Heckman, the future of Sports Illustrated is coming into focus. It’s not pretty.
After an investigation by MLK50 and ProPublica, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is erasing debt for unpaid hospital bills owed by more than 6,500 patients. Our reporting found the hospital had profited by aggressively pursuing patients who couldn’t pay.