Someone Made An AI-Generated David Attenborough Voice Read NSFW r/Relationships Threads, And It's Genius
And now that we've listened to this, we will always be imagining Attenborough's voice when we read r/Relationships threads henceforth.
And now that we've listened to this, we will always be imagining Attenborough's voice when we read r/Relationships threads henceforth.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
He's just being nice. He doesn't understand at all why this is terrifying.
Apollo will do any kind of trick as long as you throw the ball.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Good thing nobody's predicting a huge surge in mail any time soon.
A simple mathematical mistake may explain why many people underestimate the dangers of coronavirus, shunning social distancing, masks and hand-washing.
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
With more and more people taking the risk of venturing out into public during the coronavirus pandemic, it's useful to know what the likelihood is that you'll bump into someone with COVID-19 while you're out and about. Here's an informative data visualization that approximates the risks for various public places.
There's something uniquely different about audio porn that doesn't translate into video.
A new biography of Nixon's top foreign policy adviser is a startling exercise in downplaying the critics and justifying the abuse of power.
You might think 2020 has been pretty bad, but the years 536 A.D. and 1492 were also pretty miserable.
In the early '90s, Giorgio Armani knocked the stuffing out of the '80s power suit — and created an eternally cool uniform for right now.
When Instagram introduced the option to "heart" direct messages in 2015, my personal experience of the platform began its slow, steady descent into hell.
The renditions we least expect are sometimes the best ones.
Artist Eddy Torigoe Pellot thrilled Reddit on Thursday, with a photo-manipulation collage of Bill Murray inserted into several famous paintings.
Alphabet bet big in Toronto. Toronto didn't play along.
This cardio workout sports mask might as well have been designed for 2020. The adjustable design allows you to train your lungs by allowing or restricting airflow as you workout.
And now that we've listened to this, we will always be imagining Attenborough's voice when we read r/Relationships threads henceforth.
Trump's favorite young power couple — after Jared and Ivanka and Don Jr. and Kimberly — are planning a family and how to stick around even after the 2020 election.
A recent investigation found that age, sex and location are all factors in how much users are charged.
Here's the moment the famous Grain Elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan came crashing down.
The concept of "cancel culture" is a relatively recent phenomenon, appearing in popular usage around 2017. The idea is that groups of people, sometimes pejoratively referred to as the "woke mob," demand punishment of individuals that offend their sensibilities.
The Stanley Kubrick space epic lends itself surprisingly well to reinterpretation in the context of COVID-19 quarantines.
Massively upgrade your storage with this half-terabyte micro SD card. For a limited time, you can buy it from Amazon for just $78.99 — a 56 percent discount.
YouTuber The Action Lab demonstrated in a physics simulator what would happen if the speed of light was slowed to two meters per second.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Researchers' new insight into the splitting process of the East Africa Rift systems show where an ocean will likely be formed if the continent's split continues.
When Jeff Wirth set up his remote camera trap to capture wildlife, he had no idea that he'd catch a mystery man striking a pose on a mossy log.
Tom Holland stars as a troubled young man in Netflix's film adaptation of the acclaimed novel. "The Devil All The Time" comes to Netflix on September 16.
All you need is a blueprint, a polymer, a printer and a knowledge of government regulations — so you know how to bend them.
A handful of rich men are fielding their own private cosmic missions. Who will make sure they behave?
We're going to assume he's a designer on a deadline.
Getting all your cardboard recycled may often seem like a pain, but there is big money to be made from all this so-called "beige gold." And sadly this is attracting criminals around the world.
Zip lining across a river is daunting, but zip lining an entire scooter? That's serious business.
When we think of our identities as fixed and unchanging — I am this kind of person; I am not that kind of person — we're shutting ourselves off from many of life's possibilities.
Tech giants shouted for change, but their donations were a whisper.
All you need is a Bonfoton lens and some garbage bags.
Inside the mind of Colin Jost.
Bodybuilding forums birthed the original online trolls, and this anti-server group is just their latest concoction.
Julie Nolke dramatically demonstrates how uncomfortable romance will be in a post-coronavirus landscape.
This behemoth design trend — particularly the very tall, square front end seen in so many SUVs and trucks today — is both pointless and dangerous.
Because I'm the ultimate fry-hard, I put my trash taste to the test.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
If anything really sets Boomer marriages apart, it's divorce — they do a lot of it.
The forgotten history of how automakers invented the crime of "jaywalking."
Tehran has a significant congestion problem, and with 3.5 million motorcycles on the streets, the city has a unique traffic flow.
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" wastes no time putting its earthbound readers in their place.
As the chilling effect of confidentiality agreements crystallizes, some employees are refusing to sign NDAs or breaking them to speak out, risking financial and legal consequences.
Mathieu Terrade takes The Police's "Walking on the Moon" to new heights with this unusual electric stringed musical instrument.
Though created by accident, her story fit neatly with burgeoning 20th century feminism.
A senior Palestinian official has slammed the US-brokered deal establishing formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in exchange for Israel dropping its planned to annex West Bank land.
The "Jurassic Park" star described the dangers of working with fake, but still potentially dangerous, dinosaurs.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.