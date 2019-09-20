Chris Meloni Bares It All In Hilarious Peloton Ad: 'Some People Think the Way I Work Out Is Strange'
The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" works out completely in the buff for a new ad for Peloton.
The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" works out completely in the buff for a new ad for Peloton.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Dr. Oz has lived in New Jersey for more than three decades and now is running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. John Fetterman recruited "Jersey Shore" star Snooki AKA Nicole Polizzi to make sense of it all.
Who can troll harder?
"I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they've been looking for, and put it into geometry" is something Terrence Howard actually says in this speech.
The new Election sequel shows how far we've come in handling ambitious women — and how far we have to go.
Instead of building anew, Children's Hospital New Orleans saved money by renovating and expanding while staying open.
The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" works out completely in the buff for a new ad for Peloton.
A guide to from someone who's spent the past seven years living with strangers from the internet
Stay bite-free all afternoon on the patio with this dead-simple repellent solution from Thermacell.
How many times can these Smosh actors ride Universal Studios Hollywood's Despicable Me Minion Mayhem? More than you'd think, actually.
"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," Errol said
From extreme weather to spiking demand, the grid is under a lot of pressure.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Mark Cuban revealed how his new company sells medicine for affordable prices — like charging $54 for generic brand drugs that usually cost thousands because of insurance and other third-party companies.
As Biden visits Jerusalem, two states are more elusive than ever.
Ben From Canada breaks down the most climactic scene from Episode VI of "Star Wars," and comes to the stunning realization that Luke Skywalker's targeting computer was never going to work.
The meme stock giant's crypto launch is off to a quiet start.
While the allure of female warriors and maiden-kings is obvious, this view of power shown in pop culture doesn't tell the whole story.
This word is the final boss for English speakers with different native languages.
That concept might be the reason her trailblazing stand-up career has been overshadowed; it may also be the reason she's still so sharp, our critic argues.
Here's a list of non-English language films that you need to watch — including horror flicks and heartwarming dramas, all the way from Japan to Mexico.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Postmodern Jukebox's Scott Bradlee might transport you into another era with this next level ragtime cover of Radiohead's signature song.
"The Gray Man," directed by the Russo brothers, cost Netflix $200 million to make. Let's hope they never get that big a budget again.
Being able to quickly slip on some comfy shoes and head out the door in a snap is one of the joys of summer.
The Washington Nationals manager wasn't going to get thrown out of a game without a fight as Jomboy explains.
The coffee chain has announced it's closing 16 stores, including some that have recently unionized. Workers say it's coercion against labor organizing.
CNN's Jeanne Moos interviews the dog owners who recorded the surreal moment "calm" dogs were introduced to each other.
After KVUE and the Austin-American Statesman published video from inside Robb Elementary, one policeman incorrectly became a symbol of larger failures.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
Travis Herzog explains how the high heat in Texas are exacerbating blackouts and then the lights went out for him as well.
Air travel is a Kafkaesque nightmare right now. To solve this crisis and avoid future issues, airlines and the government should listen to workers and finally give them what they deserve: better pay and working conditions.
This will age poorly after the game comes out and we totally whiffed, but let the record show we knew what was best for the sequel.
KestrelTapes attempts the ultimate Kate Bush tribute on a hill.
Gas prices are easing up in America, but things don't look that good in other countries.
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a total redesign and Apple's brand-new, extremely powerful M2 chip. The tech reviewers who have tested it out explain what that means for the ultraportable Air.
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play two New York Times reporters working to expose Harvey Weinstein's rein of terror against women in Hollywood, coming to theaters on November 18, 2022.
"Over the past 20 years, I've taught women (and a few men) how to give world-class head while also becoming self-empowered and having a blast."
In games such as golf, you win by scoring lower than any of your opponents. But in the realm of presidential job approval, such an approach is a recipe for political upheaval, as President Biden has found over the past few months.
A sleeping cat in Dnipro, Ukraine got a rude awakening from a very disruptive turtle.
The agency has become a key part of the House committee's investigation into the Capitol attack.
"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," former President Donald Trump said.
The prequel series to the epic "Lord of The Rings" fantasy will debut on September 2, 2022.
Google sells ads, and then does a bunch of other small things on the side.
I went and drove one of the highest-mileage 997.1s around to find out.
A new study refutes the widespread idea that woodpeckers have shock-absorbing heads.
"I was crying, sweating, hurled over, just like, this cannot be normal."
Hundreds of cities and towns are seriously short of housing, both homes to buy and rentals, according to a new study. It's the main reason that home prices and rents are so high.