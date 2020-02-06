Bungee Jumper Forgets To Put On His Cord, Is Saved By The Snowy Ground
A bungee jumper in Russia got a little too excited and jumped early before applying their safety ropes. Fortunately, they were okay.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
Movies like Hitchcock's "Rope" and the more recent "1917" want to sell the illusion that the whole movie is one seamless take. Here's how you can spot the hidden cuts.
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
Hey, how's it going up there? Just wanted to say hi.
In 1810, there were only a little over 7 million people living on 0.02% of US mainland. Here's how population density and city growth have changed since then.
"Birds of Prey" isn't just about Harley's breakup with Joker. It dumps everything that's now par for the course in superhero movies. And somehow, it pulls it off.
"Well, well, well, how did we end up here?"
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
Unable to post on Chinese social media, Chen Qiushi keep his exact location hidden as he describes life in quarantined Wuhan in video blogs on YouTube.
You can finally browse Netflix in peace without annoying autoplay videos.
The former vice president's Iowa dud was a long time coming.
Encrypting data to extort payment is as easy as purchasing software — almost anyone can do it.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
20 films to see between now and April, from big-budget horrors like "The Invisible Man" to offbeat indies like buddy comedy "The Climb."
Suddenly, and without warning, the beloved pop star lost his ability to hear amplified music. Now, from his remote Montana ranch, he's on a search for answers.
In the market for a new laptop? Before you go off and spend a grand on something you're not sure you'll love, take a peek at some of these options on sale for an incredible discount today. There's something here for every budget and every type of user.
We're just glad that nobody got hurt in this situation and that the dashcam was able to capture footage of this.
Mark Zuckerberg has decided it's not important to be liked, only to be understood. What the hell does that even mean?
This little girl would not make a good guest on "Hot Ones."
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
Just as work is inescapable, so are predictions about what the "future of work" will look like. Here's a look back at the future — seen from the past.
The harrowing tale of how Helen Klaben and Ralph Flores survived for 49 days lost in the tundra of the Yukon.
Doctors say the tongue is a great place to look for signs of trouble , even before other symptoms occur.
Despite being only four years old, the Apple Watch has fundamentally changed the way we use technology.
Tripadvisor recently laid off over 300 employees. What's going on?
A 9-month-old puppy accidentally tipped items such as an ironing board, a backpack and other nearby things into a furnace, which led to a fire.
From a countertop garden to one of 2020's most anticipated games to affordable tax software, here are our favorite Amazon deals for today.
The public will soon be able to view every "X-file" Britain's Ministry of Defense collected between the early 1950s and 2009.
After an accident, Fancher claimed to have lost her sight, but declared no need to eat or drink, able to survive over long periods of time without nourishment. She stayed bedridden for the next 48 years.
The world's oceans are moving faster, and researchers think it might be another sign of the climate crisis.
These bloodthirsty buggers repurposed a gene normally used to sense and avoid high temperatures into a heat-seeking molecular machine.
The loudest knock against the actor is that his warm-up acceptance speeches at events like the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs have been a little too, well, perfect.
What you'll actually be getting when you watch the awards show.
A cruel twist of genetic fate brought Alzheimer's disease to a sprawling Colombian family. But thanks to a second twist, one member of the clan, a woman, managed to evade the symptoms for decades. Her escape may hold the key to halting, or even preventing, Alzheimer's.
Almost imperceptible today, and certainly invisible to the naked Neolithic eye, the curious rotation of the houses can be attributed to an esoteric glitch in the brain — a psychological process called pseudoneglect.
Every four years we add a leap day to our calendar. This visualization explains why that is necessary.
The tech giant is engineering a way to encourage its employees to eat healthier — and it might just help the rest of the country.
Robbie said in the interview that she's not really good with spicy food, and boy, she wasn't kidding.
Here's what new parents and financial planners have to say.
Who was in a cult. Who lost his yacht. Who did not stab a man in the eye.
Back in 2011, an elderly woman from Georgia inadvertently took out all of Armenia's internet after snipping a cable while scavenging for copper.
The billion-dollar e-cigarette startup is fighting for its life. Employees are calling out the chaos and considering jumping ship, according to internal documents and audio obtained by BuzzFeed News.
Who thought the blood pressure-spiking techno song "Nightmare (Original Sinister Strings Remix)" by Brainbug would be good hold music?
Pornhub hosts hundreds of videos from Girls Do Porn, which has been sued for coercive practices — and its high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.
Aparna Nair is one of 50 million people living with epilepsy. In a series of stories, she tries to make sense of her personal experience of epilepsy by looking at the history of a condition full of contradictions.
The Motorola Razr isn't officially out yet, but its launch is already a lesson in mismanagement and piss-poor execution.
The first billion-dollar "unicorn" of the decade says it's saving the fitness industry. Some of its own studio partners insist it's doing the exact opposite.