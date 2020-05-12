Runaway Boat Spins Out Of Control, Smashes Straight Through A Dock
According to the person who recorded the incident, the boat ended up making landfall and ramming straight into a neighbor's yard.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
Look what the cat scared away.
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
There are a lot of conspiracies surrounding 5G, but here's how the telecommunication technology actually works and what are its issues.
Sweden made headlines for never shutting down. Here's what's really happening there.
It's definitely not your grandfather's Oldsmobile. Neither will it be your grandson's, sadly.
Reigarw Comparisons crunched the numbers and created an data viz of the deadliest animals on the planet.
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
American movies, like Netflix's new release 'Extraction,' use a yellow filter when they're set in places like India and Mexico. Here's why it keeps popping up, and why it might be making you uncomfortable.
A comparative immunologist dispels myths about how and where you can contract the coronavirus and provides a comprehensive look at the biggest risk factors as we come down the curve.
Many microwaves were harmed in the process of making this video.
Though his Double-A numbers weren't exactly "big-league material," some believed he wasn't far off.
At 22, he single-handedly put a stop to the worst cyberattack the world had ever seen. Then he was arrested by the FBI. This is his untold story.
What happens if you replace Samuel L. Jackson's voice with the calm dulcet tones of Bob Ross during the tensest scene in "Pulp Fiction"?
The phone is said to be codenamed "Wing," and has a main 6.8-inch display alongside a smaller 4-inch screen.
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
Jordan Goudreau, a former US Army Green Beret, led a failed coup attempt against Nicolás Maduro in partnership with Venezuela's opposition.
It's as unpleasant and awkward as you'd imagine.
The man behind Trump's favorite unproven treatment has made a great career assailing orthodoxy. His claim of a 100 percent cure rate shocked scientists around the world.
A very unlucky driver in a Toyota Hilux in Melbourne, Australia went the wrong way and couldn't reverse course.
Tiffany Danse and Tyler Waterson are the sole residents of East Brother, where they work as innkeepers at a historic lighthouse bed and breakfast and are now sheltering in place.
By mid-March, Ryan Light, Pistol Lake's CEO, was unsure if he'd be able to keep employees staffed or if the warehouse or sewers could even legally operate. Thankfully, Light came up with the ever-rare win-win-win trifecta.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
Social-distancing disagreements are bleeding over into relationships, especially in cases where one partner wants to join a quarantine "pod." How can it be fixed?
"I was inspired by a lot of late Romantic poetry — Shelly, Keats, Byron — hence all the rhyming couplets."
An immunization shot is still in development, but debate over who gets priority has already begun.
Looking back, the cardboard slips that held blank VHS tapes in the '80s and '90s were… really cool?
The UH-60 Black Hawk is a helicopter legend and the battle to replace it is heating up.
Despite the cost of delivery and the food arriving cold, some Palestinians still think it's worth it.
There's a reason why we throw frisbee golf discs with our hands, and not a pneumatic tube.
Readers share photos and stories from their disrupted lives amid the coronavirus crisis — including, in this case, a busy spider in Karachi, bike riding lessons and a surprise birthday party starring Bubbles.
And some you might be aware of.
Now you see it, now you don't.
Platforms did their best to remove a video with a harmful claim — but more than 8 million people watched it anyway. Facebook and YouTube explain how it happened.
Sometimes when people give you the job, they don't necessarily fill you on the job description.
Sloth bears feed on ants and termites, but often attack people when startled. As human populations in India grow, violent conflict is rising.
Small college towns such as Durham, North Carolina and Madison, Wisconsin are best poised to recover.
Researchers have come up with a new format of digital memory that could usher in a class of smaller, more powerful devices. Here's how it works.
You just got Puck'd.
Nobody in Hollywood is more suited to thriving during lockdown than Robert Pattinson, the once reluctant movie star who's stepping back into the spotlight with a new Christopher Nolan blockbuster and then "The Batman." That is, if he can find his phone. Or turn on his computer. Or keep from burning down his kitchen.
A terrible custom is gone for good. Hallelujah.
What happens when a 110 million-year-old dinosaur fossil falls apart while you're digging it out of the ground?
Entrants in this year's contest were invited to submit images showcasing the Earth's biodiversity and showing some of the mounting threats to the natural world.
Some mathematicians believed pure mathematics could solve anything, but it turns out that even computers have their limits.
Back in 1996, original hits were possible, VFX was on the rise and sequels didn't rule the universe.
You don't win six rings in eight years without pissing off a lot of friends and teammates.
Over 11 million Getty images are on ice near Pittsburgh.