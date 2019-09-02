DANG
Biker Hits Highway Barrier At 100 MPH, Pulls Off Incredible Save
While we don't exactly condone speeding down highways at 100+ MPH, we can't deny that this guy's control to prevent a total wipeout is pretty impressive.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Western intelligence officials say Chinese agents are contacting thousands of foreign citizens using LinkedIn, including former government officials.
If you train a machine learning tool to find human features in emojis, the results are not pretty.