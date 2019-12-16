Baby Hears 'Old Town Road,' Instantly Becomes Master Dancer
She's gonna ride till she can't no more.
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
For every major leap in technology, there have been face plants, ill-advised cash grabs and just plan bad tech. here are the gadgets and technology that absolutely screwed the pooch.
Looking back a decade later reveals a game with scars, but one which also deserves a critical reassessment.
Concierge IV treatments are among the most extravagant wellness trends of the past few years. A nurse will come to you to deliver a saline solution full of electrolytes, vitamin supplements, and, occasionally, prescription medications straight into your veins.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
Dinner is served with entertainment.
He sits in solitary confinement in an Iraqi Kurdish prison, a callous fanatic too dangerous to be allowed to mix with other inmates. But there is more to Mohammed Khalid than meets the eye - and his government does not want to admit it.
While the internet got a kick out of the latest meme, Mariah Hillman rushed to the scene to save the wild birds from danger or even death.
When you think of car accidents, you don't normally expect police cars to be in the mix of things.
While revisiting locations in "500 Days of Summer," Deschanel gives her take on the romance between her and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character and people's hatred of Summer.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are ready to "Face the Music" in the third "Bill and Ted" movie.
When the craft beer revolution came, it was swift and merciless.
In New Dehli, the smog is so severe that drivers frequently get into traffic accidents. The city has always suffered from air pollution, but here's the reason why things have become so much worse in the past decade.
The star actor allegedly left after expressing displeasure with listening to a clip of his own acting — a fear Driver has repeatedly voiced in the past.
He wants the treat, but he doesn't want to jump through silly hoops to get to it.
Let's take a moment to celebrate some of those smaller, more under-the-radar works of 2019, which achieved impressive results through smart, surgical changes.
Dumpster divers say it's easy to list discarded toys, electronics and books on the retailer's platform, where just about anyone can set up shop. So we decided to try.
An interview with Los Angeles-based comedians Nick Ciarelli and Brad Evans about their viral video, which fooled political figures and journalists alike last week.
If only go kart tracks at the amusement parks of our childhood had beasts like this available.
Variously described as the trembles, the slows, or the illness "under which man turns sick and his domestic animals tremble," milk sickness was a frequent 19th century cause of illness and death throughout much of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Ohio (also Indiana, Illinois and Michigan). It sometimes killed as many as half the people in a particular settlement.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
In the early 2000s, Amsterdam locals frustrated with sound pollution demanded the city do something to address it. The low frequencies and long wavelengths worked against traditional barrier solutions, but airport staff realized that plowed fields in the area seemed to dampen the noise — especially ones with a particular spacing of ridges.
Every year, Americans short the IRS nearly half a trillion dollars. Most ideas to increase compliance are more stick than carrot — scary letters, audits, and penalties. But what if we gave taxpayers a chance to allocate how their money is spent, or even bribed them with a thank-you gift?
Mistime your jump and you might never get untangled.
GQ asked smart people to explain which of the best protein bars are worth grabbing from the drug store — and which ones to avoid.
How exactly did these toys come to dominate the turn of the century, and how did one manufacturer - Power Wheels - sell over a million toy cars in 1990 alone?
We're half mesmerized, half terrified by Isaac Johnson's Guinness World Record-holding maw.
Behind the wheel, it's nothing but you, the open road — and your car quietly recording your every move.
Medications work really well for opioid addiction. Most rehab facilities don't use them.
A dramatic explosion, that leveled a garage, was captured by a doorbell camera in Fargo, North Dakota.
For the past 116 years, a disputed passageway off the Alaskan coast has spurred a war between the two neighboring countries.
There are plenty of appropriate ways to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Unfortunately, a number of military social media pages, including the official Facebook page for the Department of Defense, chose exactly the wrong one.
You've probably seen a visualization of what all the water on Earth looks like as a sphere — but what about all the other materials that make up our planet's crust, water and atmosphere?
In California, the industry is in its infancy, but with proper cooperation between the state, the feds and private concerns, a boom could be on the horizon.
Boeing took the drastic step after the FAA said it wouldn't likely certify the planes this year.
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
One cunning business maneuver created a tradition and saved a franchise.
They were highly sophisticated. The local police seemed helpless. Then a retired septuagenarian detective stepped in.
God help us, everyone.
It's one thing to understand in the abstract that America has the highest health care prices in the world. It's quite another thing to see the price of services, from C-sections to MRIs, compared to other health care systems.
Monogramming artists at Away's Brooklyn office reported paint fumes lingered in the air. They've complained about headaches, nausea, and even vomiting, and say their concerns haven't been properly addressed by management.
The latest horror movie from A24 has sinister forces haunt a hospice nurse, coming March 2020.
Silicon Valley continues to find profitable ways to sell ads. It's failed, often spectacularly, to remake the world of flesh and steel.