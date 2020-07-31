Alanis Morissette Valiantly Attempts To Perform On 'The Tonight Show' While Her Daughter Adorably Interrupts Her
The songwriter struggled to keep her daughter entertained while she performed via Zoom for Jimmy Fallon's show.
Magnus Midtbø, a retired competitive rock climber, decided to give the USA Navy Seals fitness test a shot.
Josh from Let's Game It Out found a hilarious way to nuke the planet-colonizing game Astroneer. Watch until the end.
"I'm here doing this interview because a bunch of federal agents beat me up because I wanted to talk to them about not honoring their oath to the Constitution," explained Chris David.
The top tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and it was a bit of a sh*t show.
It was a nice surprise, but getting that surprise out of the garage is another matter entirely.
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
How a loving daughter and star student stole barium acetate from her high school chemistry lab, put it in her father's refried beans, and almost got away with murder.
Some of the biggest YouTube personalities are raking in millions of dollars every year. Here are the top-earning YouTubers from around the world.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
It starts quiet, but this short "Numb" by Liv McNeil, a 15-year-old student at Etobicoke School of the Arts, ends up packing a wallop emotionally.
An iconic screenshot defines our yearning to know less.
"This was not an ordinary 17-year old," says state attorney.
Exploring the origins, and difficulties, of the six-foot rule.
Brutality and resistance on the front lines of Hong Kong's battle for democracy.
Have you ever lost power in your apartment and worried about your frozen foods going bad? Someone did the math on how long they'd survive without the freezer being on.
The classic Darth Vader theme done in a medieval style feels like it was made a long time ago in a galaxy far far away.
Hurricane Isaias will hit the Bahamas today and is projected to sweep up the Atlantic coast of Florida over the weekend.
The teen comedy series premieres on Netflix August 14, 2020.
As the $600 unemployment benefit expires, we spoke to six workers whose lost incomes range from $13,000 to $150,000-plus a year.
This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."
This unearthed Australian news clip from 1976 makes us wonder how we've advanced so far.
Blake Z. Rong on the connective link that associates the mind with smells and memories.
Plants ignore the most energy-rich part of sunlight because stability matters more than efficiency, according to a new model of photosynthesis.
What would happen if you photocopied a flashlight that was on?
So-called "cancel culture" is not well-defined, but its critics frequently use the moniker to refer to an activist program of making individuals who harm their neighbors or coworkers with acts of racism, sexism (and worse) accountable through exposure and de-platforming — including attempts to get them fired.
Ian Davis took matters into his own hand to engineer a DIY prosthethic.
This spring, a team working under the president's son-in-law produced a plan for an aggressive, coordinated national COVID-19 response that could have brought the pandemic under control. So why did the White House spike it in favor of a shambolic 50-state response?
Even within a hospital, the ICU can feel like another world.
To celebrate the release of "Black Is King," we're counting down the best moments in her solo catalog, from her early work outside of Destiny's Child to her duets with Jay-Z to her classic Homecoming performance.
I grew up around racist memorabilia from the Jim Crow era. It was sort of the family business.
A 30-year-old man stripped to his skivvies and took a prank plunge, but zoo officials aren't laughing, charging him with trespass and endangering the welfare of the animals.
If you rearrange the titles in the trilogies, it makes so much more sense.
There's a range of possibilities for how much the earth will warm. A new study narrows the likely window by the largest margin in decades.
Is it possible to play "Grand Theft Auto V" without breaking any laws, including jaywalking or punching other characters?
The boozy come-on was the most annoying pick-up line of the pre-pandemic age. Now it's in hell where it belongs.
"A telescope located at Dome A could out-perform a similar telescope located at any other astronomical site on the planet," said UBC astronomer Paul Hickson, a co-author of the study.
OperatorDrewski gives a tour of this stunningly immersive VR game that puts you in the pilot's seat of a military jet.
Unintended "butterfly effect"-style consequences of time travel might be a juicy problem in science fiction, but physicists now have reason to believe in a quantum landscape, tweaking history in this way shouldn't be a major problem.
Electric. Modular. And pretty much whatever you want it to be.
Before he slammed mail-in voting and proposed delaying the election over alleged fraud concerns, Donald Trump demonstrated the difficulty of in-person voting during an interview with "Access Hollywood."
The 47 documents include a deposition given by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the draft of a memoir she was writing about her experiences inside the sex-trafficking ring and previously unseen email exchanges between Maxwell and Epstein.
One appears to hold the skeleton of a bird, while the other contains a tightly packed lump of grain and mud.
We didn't know how good we had it back in summer 2003.
As recent controversies surrounding Alison Roman and Bon Appétit show, white writers are allowed to be generalists, while BIPOC creators are pushed to flatten themselves.
In the middle of Black Lives Matter protests, people were searching for more police-themed porn than usual.
Alex Melton gives the pop punk banger a country music makeover.
Vince Carter has had numerous memorable moments throughout his NBA career. We talked to former coaches and teammates about their favorite Vince Carter stories.
The citizen scientists, associated with Harvard University, have been testing the vaccine on themselves.
"He, as much as anyone in our history, brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals."
