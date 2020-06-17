If 2020 Were A Disaster Movie, The Movie Trailer Would Look Something Like This
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
Who's the fish out of water now?
"Palm Springs," a romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will be available for streaming on Hulu on July 10.
"I'm alive and I kiss the ground literally every morning that I wake up."
The memoir, obtained by The Washington Post, portrays an "erratic" and "stunningly uninformed" commander in chief, and lays out a long series of jarring encounters between the president, his top advisers and foreign leaders.
A snafu inside an Arizona car wash, which happened because the SUV driver had forgotten to put their car in neutral, led to $2,000 worth of damages.
Rick Astley paid a surprise visit to the subreddit r/pics with a hilariously retro photograph of himself riding a bicycle during his first tour backstage in Las Vegas and received an epic reply.
Nothing screams terror more than a Hans Zimmer-like score with footage of a man sipping a drink in a banana suit.
There's the Crystal Spirit, the Second Round Golden Eagle, the Ford, the weirdly pervy-sounding Mommy Baby, the Family Portrait, the Golden Apple and so much more.
Cops have a far-right media ecosystem of their own, where they post racist memes, spread disinformation and call for violence against antifa.
South Carolina's largest paper returned to the office on June 1, despite employee objections and fears. And now there's a confirmed case inside HQ.
This is so spot-on that it hurts.
We asked some previous winners of our 35 Innovators Under 35 award what they've learned about innovation since they won.
Not pictured: toxic fumes.
To infinity and… oops, that fell apart.
An investigation has uncovered an entire supply chain of people stealing sex workers' labor using scraping programs, without permission.
Hundreds of people waited in line in Frankfort on Wednesday in effort to receive weeks of unpaid unemployment benefits.
Iowa 80 boasts a movie theater, a chiropractic center and parking for 900 trucks.
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Wacky inventor and YouTuber Allen Pan built a robotic arm that stretches eight feet in effort to embrace a friend from a safe distance.
Do signals from beneath an Italian mountain herald a revolution in physics?
It's amazing how great computer products can be when they don't need to deal with corporate bullshit, don't have to promote a brand or to sell its users. Frankly, I almost ceased to believe it's still possible. But it is.
An extremely determined YouTuber measured the weights of different pieces of wood every month as they dry to see how long it took.
At long last, Ellie and Joel will return in Naughty Dog's most ambitious game to date. With over 90 reviews counted already, it has a 96/100 average on Metacritic. Better yet, you can still get in on the in-game pre-order bonuses.
It turns out "Attack of the Clones" becomes infinitely more entertaining when mashed up with the stylistic crime film aesthetic of "The Nice Guys."
A new documentary and a new book about the disgraced pedophile only gesture at the upper-crust social milieu that tolerated his crimes.
There's no helpline for pedophiles who want treatment before they act. So a teen with a terrible secret had to find his own way to save himself and others like him.
This little boy has the most adorable reactions when being handed food.
On British Columbia's bid to be the Napa Valley of the North.
The winter that spanned the end of 1885 and early 1886 was one of the coldest London had witnessed in decades. The pipes had frozen inside the glass walls of Battersea Park's Albert Palace, an exhibition hall that served as a display case for about 40 South Asian people brought over from India to participate in a living "Indian village."
Two doggy pals are caught on camera embracing one another.
There's no second wave. You've just gotten used to being in high tide.
Your phone has a built-in solution for sympathy fatigue and you should use it.
Musician Davidlap replicated the distinct sounds from gaming consoles with his guitar.
If we divide the continental U.S. into five sections — Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, Northeastwest (just kidding, Northeast), and Southeast — how would you rank those sections in terms of their overall carscapes?
The country rejected him for president before. What changed?
An animator reimagined what the logos of companies like Disney would look like if they supported the Black Lives Matter movement.
Life on Mars is still a long way away. But soon we may be simulating it on Earth.
The United States is one of the few countries in the world where plasma donors are paid and it is responsible for 70% of the global supply of plasma. If you add in the other countries that allow donors to be paid, including Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Czechia, the paid-donor countries account for nearly 90% of the total supply.
Looking back at Apple's transition from PowerPC to Intel CPUs, and considering why Intel now finds itself in the same position PowerPC did 15 years ago.
Move over boomers, millennials are Gen Z's newest favorite target.
From astrophysicists to entomologists, many researchers need the help of citizen scientists to sift through immense data collections.
Any kid can lie their way through online age restrictions, and internet companies are totally fine with that.
We appreciate this satisfying crash course in magnetic science.
No, not actual bones. This neat little remote tool lets you keep an eye on your canine pal while you're away, and you can even reward their good behavior with a treat.
"Stuttering, when you think about it, is the only handicap that people still laugh about." — Joe Biden, 2020.
The bugs were so bad in Iowa this motorcyclist had to take matters into his own hands.