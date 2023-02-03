The World's Best Cities For Luxury Bleisure, Ranked

The impacts and demands of the pandemic have seen many changes to the way we work — remote and flexible working, quiet quitting and the Great Resignation, to name just a few. Now, we're seeing the rise of another trend you might not have heard of: bleisure travel.

Bleisure (that's business and leisure travel, FYI) is the combination of work trips or work abroad with holidaying and leisure activities. Bleisure travel is becoming increasingly popular, with interest in bleisure trips and workcations growing more than 25 percent in 2022, according to Travel Edge.

To find the world's best spots for bleisure travel, Carl Friedrik compared Euromonitor’s top 100 city destinations on factors including accommodation, safety, coworking and spas and wellness centers.

Key Findings:

According to the study, Lisbon in Portugal is the number one bleisure destination, scoring the highest score overall (1,078 out of a possible 2,150). Lisbon ranks third overall for both luxury accommodation and landmarks.

When it comes to luxury accommondation, Rome has the best to offer. The Italian city is home to 329 Airbnb Plus listings and has over 1,000 regular Airbnb listings available.

Barcelona, Spain, offers the best coworking spaces for bleisure travelers overall; 93.86 percent of the city's coworking options were rated 4 stars or higher.

Via Carl Friedrik.

[Image credit: Alex Bertha]