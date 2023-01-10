Visualizing America's Great Resignation, By Industry

In April 2021, a record four million Americans quit their job — a key point in an ongoing trend that has since been catchily named "The Great Resignation."

Though the phenomenon began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees in the US and worldwide have continued to resign en masse, citing wage stagnation, inflexible remote-work policies and a lack of benefits as just some of the reasons.

With more than four million Americans having quit their jobs every month since May 2021, the Great Resignation shows no sign of stopping anytime soon — and an upcoming government job openings and labor turnover report will likely record more than 50 million quits in 2022.

In the video below, Statista visualizes the cumulative number of resignations in the US since January 2021, ranked by most affected industries.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Nick Fewings]