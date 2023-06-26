Banana Bluetooth, Phone Case Games And More Ridiculous Gear For iPhone, Ranked

I've used iPhones from the moment I upgraded from my flip phone, so I have a lot of experience with accessories. Adapters, docks, colorful cases, speakers and the like barely register to me anymore — I need something more extreme.

Today, I'll be highlighting five iPhone accessories of varying quality. Some rely solely on their novelty, but others are sincerely pretty cool. But since I had to cut about a dozen other candidates, feel free to shout out your fave accessories in the comment section.

Ready? Let's start the call.

Game case

I completely understand the appeal of a case that has the aesthetics of a Game Boy — nobody is denying the retro chic. However, there is something very funny about sticking a little computer and screen to the back of your fancy pocket computer with a big screen.

In fairness, this is a more portable gaming solution than carrying around a controller split in half.

Banana phone

There's no denying that children's music superstar Raffi made a bop with "Bananaphone," but I do wonder how much use this Bluetooth device would actually get. Don't get me wrong, I think it's a wonderful novelty gift. Heck, I jump at the opportunity to take a picture using it, but use cases are inherently limited.

Remote lips

This is mildly uncomfortable to discuss. I completely understand feeling lonely when you're far away from people you care about, but I'm skeptical that robotic lips can help. If it makes you happy, I'm not here to judge, but I doubt that remote kissing will ever become mainstream. Kiss that dream goodbye.

This concept isn't exclusive to kissing though. The Apple Watch has a vaguely similar concept with sending taps, and I think that's a much easier sell to another person. After all, the watch is a lot easier to explain to house guests.

Interchangeable lenses

This one is something I actually use and enjoy regularly. Once you invest in a dedicated case with a special lens mount, you can add glass to the back of the iPhone just like you would with an SLR camera. Of course, these lenses are a lot smaller, so portability is a lot better.

I invested in a telephoto lens and a wide angle lens for myself, but you can also find anamorphic, macro and fisheye lenses for $150 or less.

Digital water bottle

This might seem silly to some, but there is absolutely a market for this tap-to-track bottle. While most folks feel thirsty when they need water, there exist a number of conditions that make it hard to remember to get the hydration your body needs.

If you find yourself regularly dehydrated, this is an excellent add-on for your iPhone. Reach those goals, and be sure to add in some extra restroom breaks.

[Image: The Everyday Dad]