Chainsaw Controllers, Creepy Cams And Other Ridiculous Gear For The PS2, Ranked

While the Nintendo Switch is still making a serious run for it, it's going to be difficult to unseat the PlayStation 2 as the greatest console of all time. Sega bowed out entirely, Nintendo was faltering and Microsoft was still finding its footing with its first console, so Sony scooped up a whopping 155 million sales in a single generation. And how does one exploit a massive user base to its fullest? Strange accessories, of course.

Below, I've collected five peripherals that weren't needed to enjoy the PS2, but certainly help make things more interesting. If you have a favorite bizarre add-on, shout it out in the comment section or forever hold your peace. Now let's join hands and travel back to a world before battle passes and micro-transactions.

Sega Saturn Controller

Infamously, the enormous hype for the PlayStation 2 helped hasten the demise of Sega as a platform holder. But as the Dreamcast died, the 2D-focused Sega Saturn controller rose from the grave (at least in Japan). It didn't have many of the features you'd expect from a modern controller, but 2D fans absolutely loved this retro model. More than the practical usability aspect, it's strange to see Sega's official hardware released for what was considered the competition just a few years back.

'Resident Evil 4' Chainsaw Controller

Capcom's chainsaw controller is as iconic as it is absurd. While it did have a small amount of added functionality that would trigger a button press when you changed the orientation of the controller, it was mostly a bulky device that was significantly less comfortable than a normal DualShock 2. If I'm being honest, it's a better knickknack than it is a gaming peripheral. As an owner of mostly ornamental Amiibos, I can confirm that there are worse fates.

EyeToy

If you thought Microsoft's Kinect motion-sensing gameplay was janky and boring, let me introduce you to the EyeToy. This low-res webcam was only supported by a minuscule number of games, and even then, the results weren't great. Sony would continue to release cameras for their next three consoles as well, and none of them ever made much practical sense except for the original PSVR's need for headset tracking. And if you think about it for a minute, the name of this original device kinda gives it all away. A bad, bad toy.

Linux For PS2 Kit

Back before Sony got all up in arms about the potential of third-party hacks in the PS3 era, they were willing to help folks turn their PS2s into real Linux PCs with a custom OS and a swath of accessories. You could add a mouse, keyboard, hard drive and ethernet port all in one fell swoop, but the supply of these kits was fairly limited. For most folks, it ended up being easier to just go get a cheap PC and slap Debian on it. Still, I respect the novelty on offer here. We'd have a much more interesting world if console makers were more open to this genre of tinkering.

'DDR' Dance Mats

The aughts were a time for dancing — I don't know how else to explain it. The people needed to dance their cares away, so "Dance Dance Revolution" was wildly popular. If you had an arcade in your area, the "DDR" machine was always swamped, so some folks wanted to get their dance on in the privacy of their own homes. Sadly, the mats that were economical were floppy plastic nightmares that absolutely refused to stay in place. It was a nice idea, but the execution was never where it needed to be.

[Image: Stop Skeletons From Fighting]