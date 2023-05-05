The Most Ridiculous Gear Ever Made For The Game Boy

Growing up, I spent an inordinate amount of time playing my various Game Boys — from the chunky classic to the slimmed-down Color, through to the glory of the Game Boy Advace SP. They were lifesavers on long car rides and in waiting rooms, but there were times when its accessories got more than a little out of hand.

While I didn't personally own every accessory, I owned more than my fair share of absurd add-ons. So much so that I basically had a dedicated bag that I'd bring with me on any long trip just for gaming. In retrospect, the Game Boy wasn't really as portable as we'd like to think, but it was still radical and tubular for '90s kids. Here are some of the most ridiculous accessories that were made for it.







Magnifiers and lights

For those of you that don't know, the Game Boy screen wasn't self-lit until its second iteration, the Game Boy Advance, which released in 2003. So for more than a decade, we spent our time staring at tiny, smeary green screens and relied on ambient light to see.

I didn't have the specific model shown in the video above, but I did have a similar, bulkier, add-on that both lit and magnified the screen. Truth be told, I cannot believe my parents indulged me in this.

Booster Boy

An even more extreme version of the previous accessory is the Booster Boy. It magnifies and lights, but it also amplifies the sound and provides lifted buttons and a pseudo thumb stick. It's the complete opposite of portable, and it doesn't even look comfortable to hold. It was all about could-a, not about should-a.

Game Genie

I loved the Game Genie cheat device on the NES, and it makes tons of sense in a traditional console, but the monstrous add-on needed to allow for on-the-go cheating wasn't worth the hassle. In fact, it was so large that it even had a compartment on the back to keep a tiny book of cheat codes.

Game Boy to GameCube link cable

There existed a stretch in the early-to-mid aughts where Nintendo was adding in features into their games that required players to have a GameCube, a copy of the game, up to four Game Boy Advances and up to four proprietary cables to link 'em all together. The overall cost was outlandish.

That being said, I did enjoy a small-scale version with two GBAs and two cables to play "Four Swords Adventures" and "Crystal Chronicles" with my cousin. We had a great time, but the buy-in necessary was not okay.

Camera and printer

Before smart phones, heck, before reasonably-priced digital cameras, the monochrome Game Boy had a hilariously low-res optional camera. You could use your captures in a handful of simple games, but it wasn't very useful unless you paired it with the Game Boy Printer to cover your trapper keeper with terrible photos of yourself and your friends.

Specialty carts

Sometimes the weird accessory was actually built into the game cartridges themselves. "Boktai" had a built-in light sensor that would alter the gameplay depending on where you were. "Warioware Twisted" had a primitive motion sensor to allow you to fling the Game Boy around like a Wiimote.

They were neat at the time, but they've become something of a nightmare when it comes to game preservation and emulation — just like many of Nintendo's other quirky console features. In the end, the novelty probably wasn't worth the expense.

[Image: Unpacked1]