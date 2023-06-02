Popular
excuse me, what

NBA Players Drinking Breast Milk, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
You read that right folks, multiple NBA players have openly discussed that very topic on Twitter, and no, they have not deleted those tweets yet. Somehow.
False alarm everyone, we can all breathe a sigh of relief. The Boston Celtics have been eliminated, and that means the Denver Nuggets will most likely win in a sweep or gentlemen's sweep over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Nobody has to hear about the Red Sox coming back in a reverse sweep in 2004 anymore, we can all go back to living our lives in peace from Boston fans.

Apologizes to Annie, Digg's social media expert and guru, who will have to wait many more months until she can get angry about her Boston teams again.

Now we can get onto the moments of the week, with peace of mind. Thank you, Miami, you did your jobs for all of us Boston haters.


MVP of the Week: Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris was in Las Vegas and saw a child drowning in a pool, and didn't hesitate to help. He asked "where is the AED?", rushed over to get it and helped doctors open it. AED is an acronym for "automatic external defibrillator" and the only reason Morris knew about it was that the Rams had first aid training. Reggie Scott, the team's VP of sports medicine and performance, taught the team and coaching staff about CPR and AEDs. The child in question is doing okay now, and has been discharged from the hospital.


Bloopers of the Week

Bees?


Boston stay losing.


Remember when the Hornets did this? Turns out: gigantic mistake.


Remember when the Celtics did this? Turns out: big mistake.


Watch out!


This was a real controversy for a day, until it got pointed out this was a non-story. And then Miami won anyways.


The Oakland A's are currently 12-46.


Hypocritical Yankees fans.


These are ugly.


Don't faint in front of the President!


They lost???


Best Moments of the Week

Liam Hendriks rocks.


Pat Riley rocks.


Udonis Haslem rocks.


Kevin Love rocks.


Started from the bottom, and now he's here.


Zzzzzzzzzz.


The 76ers fired Doc Rivers and hired Nick Nurse.


Say it louder, Stephen A!


Ken, please never age.


His shoe fell off.


Quotes of the Week

New York Knicks weirdo Josh Hart:


NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:


Miami Heat superhero Jimmy Butler:

We should note that the NBA Finals have never been on cable, they were either ABC or NBC so he could have watched it at any point.


Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week, we covered Carmelo Anthony's many hats and the Heat beating the Celtics. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

Comments

