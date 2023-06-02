NBA Players Drinking Breast Milk, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

False alarm everyone, we can all breathe a sigh of relief. The Boston Celtics have been eliminated, and that means the Denver Nuggets will most likely win in a sweep or gentlemen's sweep over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Nobody has to hear about the Red Sox coming back in a reverse sweep in 2004 anymore, we can all go back to living our lives in peace from Boston fans.

Apologizes to Annie, Digg's social media expert and guru, who will have to wait many more months until she can get angry about her Boston teams again.

Now we can get onto the moments of the week, with peace of mind. Thank you, Miami, you did your jobs for all of us Boston haters.

MVP of the Week: Raheem Morris

Rams DC Raheem Morris helps save drowning child, credits AED training.



Incredible, life saving reaction by Morris. https://t.co/wJ1aP9um3C — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 31, 2023

Raheem Morris was in Las Vegas and saw a child drowning in a pool, and didn't hesitate to help. He asked "where is the AED?", rushed over to get it and helped doctors open it. AED is an acronym for "automatic external defibrillator" and the only reason Morris knew about it was that the Rams had first aid training. Reggie Scott, the team's VP of sports medicine and performance, taught the team and coaching staff about CPR and AEDs. The child in question is doing okay now, and has been discharged from the hospital.

Bloopers of the Week

Bees?

Jimmy got scared by a Bumble Bee 🐝🤣 pic.twitter.com/jLsnsenQcM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2023

Boston stay losing.

Boston becomes first city to lose a home Game 7 to an 8-seed in both hockey and basketball in the same season. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) May 30, 2023

Remember when the Hornets did this? Turns out: gigantic mistake.

Remember when the Celtics did this? Turns out: big mistake.

Max Strus on IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/H9HDmh6ZKG — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) May 31, 2023

Watch out!

This was a real controversy for a day, until it got pointed out this was a non-story. And then Miami won anyways.

This is literally the travel coordinator’s job. https://t.co/nqja4n8erv — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) May 29, 2023

1,765 miles: Boston to Denver

1,724 miles: Miami to Denver



you're telling me you think it's offensive that a team who could play in Denver at altitude would fly straight there to get acclimated after a grueling 7-game series instead of flying an additional 1,258 miles back to… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 29, 2023

The Oakland A's are currently 12-46.

Hypocritical Yankees fans.

These are ugly.

Don't faint in front of the President!

Someone appears to have fainted



“Everything is going to be okay, a lot of standing, I apologize,” Biden says pic.twitter.com/NRhQHH7SOY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 26, 2023

They lost???

Best Moments of the Week

Liam Hendriks rocks.

liam hendriks rocks https://t.co/1dn6K4LWWE — our big beautiful stan account (@real_green_man) May 29, 2023

Pat Riley rocks.

This is maybe the wildest number from all of this. Pat Riley has been involved in a quarter of all NBA finals. The first finals were in 1947. https://t.co/8SHdVsWjTQ — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 30, 2023

Udonis Haslem rocks.

UD going back to the Finals in Year 20 🔥



(via @MiamiHEAT)pic.twitter.com/UNAtoiQL56 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2023

Kevin Love rocks.

Kevin Love has reached the NBA Finals in EVERY playoff appearance 🔥



He's headed to his 5th 👀 pic.twitter.com/1lhPAAiPEk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2023

Started from the bottom, and now he's here.

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat are in the NBA Finals for the 6th time in last 13 years. https://t.co/aMdfu7jcLf — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) May 30, 2023

Zzzzzzzzzz.

I love baseball pic.twitter.com/CfRKls01o5 — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) May 28, 2023

The 76ers fired Doc Rivers and hired Nick Nurse.

Sixers have gone from a Doc to a Nurse :) — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 29, 2023

Say it louder, Stephen A!

(Just to clarify, Ron DeSantis is a despicable human being and I’m 1000000% in favor of him being criticized, and anyone who even hints otherwise is getting instablocked) — Evans Clinchy (@evansclinchy) May 27, 2023

Ken, please never age.

Ken Griffey Jr retook his 89 Upper Deck photo - and it’s the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/qc07W5NJnA — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) May 27, 2023

His shoe fell off.

Players to score with one shoe, Heat playoff history:



-- Mike Miller

-- Gabe Vincent — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 28, 2023

Quotes of the Week

New York Knicks weirdo Josh Hart:

Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

Not going to lie to you bro…it’s better https://t.co/su6nRCwgrc — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

Nah bro no BS delete my number https://t.co/ApNQ26pplN — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) May 31, 2023

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

Adam Silver on Ja Morant: “We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 1, 2023

Miami Heat superhero Jimmy Butler:

May 29, 2022: Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning shot against the Celtics in Game 7 of the ECF and said:



“Next year, we will have enough and we're gonna be right back in this same situation, and we're gonna get it done.”



May 29, 2023: Jimmy Butler and the Heat beat… pic.twitter.com/L2d6Ld55Eg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2023

“Oh my God, y’all saw that? God damn bumblebee.”



Jimmy Butler’s reaction to seeing a bug in his Game 7 postgame press conference is hilarious 🤣🐝pic.twitter.com/YLtZKuH1LV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2023

Jimmy Butler was asked if there was a Finals series that had an impact on him as a kid.



“We didn’t have cable.”



(via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/7HwPRaimB3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 31, 2023

We should note that the NBA Finals have never been on cable, they were either ABC or NBC so he could have watched it at any point.

Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week, we covered Carmelo Anthony's many hats and the Heat beating the Celtics.