Carmelo Anthony's Hats, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
If we had more time, we would rank all of Carmelo's hats in a list. But there are just so many, and we honestly can't pick between the beret or the beanie or the fedora or...
We need to use this space as a summoning circle so that Boston fans don't get another reverse sweep in another sport, and will therefore be insufferable for all of eternity. Please, Miami Heat, do not screw this up or I will personally never hear the end of it from Digg Social Media Manager/Expert/Guru Annie. I do not want to fear her wrath but I would have to if the Heat blew a 3-0 series lead. Don't let me down, Miami, the entire country is relying on you to silence all of New England and their accents.


MVP of the Week: Carmelo Anthony

One of my favorite basketball players in the world, Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, retired this week. Nineteen seasons, Olympic gold medals and a March Madness title will secure his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame for sure. But really, the memes that were made along the way is what we will remember. And the headband. And the Clark Gable mustache. We salute you, Carmelo. You are one of the greatest scorers of all time, and did what few Knicks have in 23 years: win a playoff series.


Bloopers of the Week

He was right.


They got caught cheating! Again! Somebody shut this organization down and strip them of every title until they can prove they won't cheat.


ESPN cannot be trusted with math anymore. Get new analytics.


Name change for the third time?


This is a technical foul. Literally.


This is not the reason they lost. They ran up against a better team, not because the coach spent three hours watching basketball.


He lost this game, BTW.


I hope Dallas loses every game until the fans stop throwing literal garbage onto the ice. Just boo like regular fans!


NSFW.


Best Moments of the Week

Meet the Mets. Greet the Mets.


When you beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a sweep, you simply must play this song.


SQUIRREL!


The Liberty might finally be contenders now.


Good job, Mike. Now win a playoff game.


Welcome home, Brittney.


That Bam alley-oop is ridiculous.


So let's watch another one! The spin to win, wooooooooooo!


The one and only Chuckster.


Congrats to all of these schools.


Imagine if he did this in a game. Imagine.


Quotes of the Week

New York Jets WR Allen Lazard:


New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones:


Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra:


Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler:


Victim of a Rob Pelinka trade Kyle Kuzma:


Frequent king of this section weekly and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:


Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered ESPN's obsession with LeBron retiring (which he won't do). Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

