Carmelo Anthony's Hats, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

We need to use this space as a summoning circle so that Boston fans don't get another reverse sweep in another sport, and will therefore be insufferable for all of eternity. Please, Miami Heat, do not screw this up or I will personally never hear the end of it from Digg Social Media Manager/Expert/Guru Annie. I do not want to fear her wrath but I would have to if the Heat blew a 3-0 series lead. Don't let me down, Miami, the entire country is relying on you to silence all of New England and their accents.

MVP of the Week: Carmelo Anthony

One of my favorite basketball players in the world, Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, retired this week. Nineteen seasons, Olympic gold medals and a March Madness title will secure his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame for sure. But really, the memes that were made along the way is what we will remember. And the headband. And the Clark Gable mustache. We salute you, Carmelo. You are one of the greatest scorers of all time, and did what few Knicks have in 23 years: win a playoff series.

Real talk: @carmeloanthony has the best hats in NBA history 🎩 What's your favorite? #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/vmeuPenRH8 — No Dunks (@NoDunksInc) May 23, 2023

Bloopers of the Week

He was right.

Coach: "I have bad luck with these interviews"

SECN: "No you don't, you got it, look"

*outfielder totally misses foul ball*

Coach: "I told you" pic.twitter.com/JMuKPQIveO — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 24, 2023

They got caught cheating! Again! Somebody shut this organization down and strip them of every title until they can prove they won't cheat.

Filed to ESPN: The Patriots are losing two days of voluntary organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules, per league sources.



That explains the team's announcement about Thursday's practice being called off.



Another OTA next week has also been taken away. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 25, 2023

ESPN cannot be trusted with math anymore. Get new analytics.

Name change for the third time?

Washington Commanders' trademark application is denied. https://t.co/69HOZA7c7A — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 24, 2023

This is a technical foul. Literally.

.@SHAQ made his own trailer for the New Mortal Kombat 💀🎮 pic.twitter.com/jME4wGOUec — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 20, 2023

This is not the reason they lost. They ran up against a better team, not because the coach spent three hours watching basketball.

With all due respect, you need a life.



Darvin Ham is a rookie coach that started 2-10, got a completely new roster w/ 23 games left in the regular season, and has his team in the WCF.



I’ve covered him all season. Guy works his a$$ off. He can take a moment to support the WNBA https://t.co/YVDmHiHdbO — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) May 20, 2023

He lost this game, BTW.

Came dressed as a white flag https://t.co/moGIPkTOBP — Knickerbacker (@knickerbacker) May 22, 2023

New meme just dropped pic.twitter.com/yolHkztoNl — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) May 22, 2023

I hope Dallas loses every game until the fans stop throwing literal garbage onto the ice. Just boo like regular fans!

Stay Classy @DallasStars fans out here throwing stuff onto the ice after being down 4-0 pic.twitter.com/mdW3Ydq3p8 — z - AddisGroot (@PJWill9703) May 24, 2023

NSFW.

Can't turn the WHAT back? pic.twitter.com/5eE34LC2pf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 25, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

Meet the Mets. Greet the Mets.

Francisco Lindor wins it against his former team! #walkoff pic.twitter.com/lOoae5zMun — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2023

Shoutout to the Baby Mets 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IiQOnJuxNF — New York Mets (@Mets) May 20, 2023

What a night at Citi Field. The second stirring win in three games for the Mets. Francisco Lindor talks about the walk-off and those impressive “Baby Mets.” pic.twitter.com/0v5h0bwKhy — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 20, 2023

"Props to my teammates, they kept us in the game...Nimmo, Vientos, The Baby Mets. Without them, I don't come up in the 10th."



- Francisco Lindor pic.twitter.com/8w2oVmPctQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2023

When you beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a sweep, you simply must play this song.

Ouch! Panthers celebrate to the tune of “Rock You Like A Hurricane!” pic.twitter.com/KZM19Jm6kG — Teresa Walker 👑 (@TeresaMWalker) May 25, 2023

SQUIRREL!

pic.twitter.com/1Z2W1OQfDO — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 24, 2023

The Liberty might finally be contenders now.

Stewie joined Maya Moore as the only player in W History to record 45+ PTS, 10+ REB, & 6+ 3PM in a game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uHgYBgwMyq — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 21, 2023

Good job, Mike. Now win a playoff game.

With home run No. 362, @MikeTrout passes Joe DiMaggio on the all-time list! pic.twitter.com/i0noDQfzIq — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2023

Welcome home, Brittney.

Brittney Griner in her first home game since 2021 season 🙌



27 PTS

10 REB

4 BLK

9-12 FG pic.twitter.com/ZgXHkkXTZX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2023

That Bam alley-oop is ridiculous.

🚨 Duncan Robinson Lob Alert 🚨



THROW IT DOWN BAM pic.twitter.com/1WTLqLKwUx — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2023

duncan robinson has made three big plays *off the dribble* in the past four minutes alone pic.twitter.com/154vd0Qh2T — Dan Favale (@danfavale) May 22, 2023

So let's watch another one! The spin to win, wooooooooooo!

Sit down, relax and enjoy the Bam Adebayo show 💥 pic.twitter.com/LMqDsdftcl — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2023

The one and only Chuckster.

Vincent: "[The Celtics] are a really good team...they're not gonna lay down."



Chuck: "Clearly you didn't watch the game tonight. ...Go look at the tape again." 😂 pic.twitter.com/ipZZRWdSDK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2023

Charles Barkley doing a Boston accent is pain pic.twitter.com/9NSYNi8NnN — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 26, 2023

Congrats to all of these schools.

Last year, we started a tradition of celebrating collegiate national champions in non-NCAA events. We’re back!



Congrats to SOME of our national champions for 2022/2023!



We have more parts coming out in the following weeks, but tell us about any that you want us to add below! pic.twitter.com/zu8kCF6lE4 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) May 22, 2023

Imagine if he did this in a game. Imagine.

Quotes of the Week

New York Jets WR Allen Lazard:

I’m good y’all 🙏🏽 not sure why they didn’t report that I practiced the rest of the day at 100% but I’m good lol



Just got hit in the gonads 🫠 — Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) May 23, 2023

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones:

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shouted out the cast of Jersey Shore and admitted that he never watched The Sopranos in a recent interview. Let's check in with the Giants quarterback!



Q. How has your off-season been?

DANIEL JONES: It's been good. It's been good. — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) May 25, 2023

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra:

Erik Spoelstra asked about being up 3-1 but some pundits still saying they’re the underdog:



“We don’t give a shit.” pic.twitter.com/8XkwbqzMBC — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 25, 2023

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler:

Jimmy Butler on what Miam's reaction is going to be after losing Game 4: "We are going to listen to some music. We're going to drink some beers back there. We are going thave some wine."



Full quote: pic.twitter.com/ppQobwxxK0 — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇦🇲 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 24, 2023

Victim of a Rob Pelinka trade Kyle Kuzma:

Frequent king of this section weekly and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:

