the red hot reds

Elly De La Cruz's Sudden Superstar Emergence, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
The rookie sensation is lighting up batters and hasn't even played professional baseball for an entire month. But he's already the future of the sport and cannot be stopped.
Baseball, baseball, more baseball and of course the NBA Draft suits. That's basically what the last two weeks have given us, with only minor glimpses of the NFL off-season and needing to talk about politics. Stupid government. But let the hype train of Elly De La Cruz entertain you for now until your student loans need to be paid back. I am so screwed.



MVP of the Week: Elly De La Cruz

He got called up to the big leagues on June 6, 2023. He hit his first home run on June 7. By June 23, he was the youngest player in nearly 50 years to hit for the cycle. He's on the red hot Cincinnati Reds, and is the most exciting guy in baseball this year.



Bloopers of the Week

Ouch.


So ironic that they tweeted this out last year, and then traded him to the Wizards.


The new super team in the NBA is: the Phoenix Suns.


Ja, what if you just stopped waving guns around.


Mets fans are undefeated even if our team isn't.


You said WHAT?


These two are busts. Automatically.


Woj is addicted to tipping the picks and ruining the surprise on draft night.


They all know. Been through that before.


They aren't loafers.


Why are you interrupting the race?


You can win a game 25-1 and still be losers.


The team didn't tell him — that is rough.


Just learn the guy's name!



Best Moments of the Week

The organ?


This looks like fun.


Stylin' and profilin'.


Good for Denver — that's how you do it!


Okay, John Miller.


How many diamonds are in those Super Bowl rings?


Rocky, enjoy it while it lasts.


I wish I was this cool.


Media Day can be good, sometimes.


This was classy.


I see right through your plans, Mets organization.



Quotes of the Week

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Cason Wallace, minutes after being drafted:


San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama:


MLB games in London:


IBF President:


If you think we missed anything, send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last time, we ripped into MLB Commissioner Ron Manfred for moving the Oakland A's to Las Vegas. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

