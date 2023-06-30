Elly De La Cruz's Sudden Superstar Emergence, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Baseball, baseball, more baseball and of course the NBA Draft suits. That's basically what the last two weeks have given us, with only minor glimpses of the NFL off-season and needing to talk about politics. Stupid government. But let the hype train of Elly De La Cruz entertain you for now until your student loans need to be paid back. I am so screwed.







MVP of the Week: Elly De La Cruz

He got called up to the big leagues on June 6, 2023. He hit his first home run on June 7. By June 23, he was the youngest player in nearly 50 years to hit for the cycle. He's on the red hot Cincinnati Reds, and is the most exciting guy in baseball this year.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ. ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯



This is the Reds' first cycle since 1989 😳



(via @Reds)

pic.twitter.com/sQPDRQ7bRX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2023







Bloopers of the Week

Ouch.

Klay Thompson hit a bystander in the head and knocked him over on this drive 😳pic.twitter.com/N4iGUGxB6F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

So ironic that they tweeted this out last year, and then traded him to the Wizards.

CHRIS PAUL YOU ARE A WIZARD. pic.twitter.com/7uooJFalT0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 2, 2022

The new super team in the NBA is: the Phoenix Suns.

Per @spotrac:



Salaries of Durant/Beal/Booker/Ayton: $164 million.

Payroll for the entire 2022 Chicago Bears: $144 million. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 18, 2023

all this…just to stop this pic.twitter.com/SvqLNlxdpT — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) June 18, 2023

Ja, what if you just stopped waving guns around.

Mets fans are undefeated even if our team isn't.

Tweeted 2 minutes ago and the replies are already phenomenal https://t.co/vbpIkiWIa1 pic.twitter.com/67IB6Vnlss — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 19, 2023

You said WHAT?

What did you say Keith? 🤣



(Gary's reaction is priceless) pic.twitter.com/rVur9dXFah — SNY (@SNYtv) June 21, 2023

These two are busts. Automatically.

Wemby says Attack Of The Clones Is His 2nd favorite Star Wars film. Spurs might need to rethink things. pic.twitter.com/hiVrvCEFzW — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 21, 2023

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball... My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”



Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀



(via: @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/mEqVz89PsM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 21, 2023

Woj is addicted to tipping the picks and ruining the surprise on draft night.

Woj: I won’t tweet picks during the draft.



Also Woj: I’ll tell you who teams are selecting prior to the draft.

pic.twitter.com/WjCglOQKwZ — Matt Smith (@SmanSports) June 21, 2023

They all know. Been through that before.

The Hornets select Brandon Miller No. 2 overall.



Hornets fans at the @CrownClubCLT party are NOT excited for the Brandon Miller.



⚠️STRONG LANGUAGE

👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/mLPROC6mZY — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 23, 2023

Even Hornets mascot Hugo appeared disappointed that Charlotte took Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick 🤣



(via @NickCarboniWCNC)pic.twitter.com/Z2ZxUdM8oF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2023

They aren't loafers.

Pointing out these are not loafers to get on the for your tab https://t.co/4PH6PtDUbz — yc (@yc) June 25, 2023

Why are you interrupting the race?

Reminder to always look both ways. 🤣🚦 pic.twitter.com/z7a0HN1IjS — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 25, 2023

You can win a game 25-1 and still be losers.

The Angels outscored the Rockies 32-12 this weekend



...in a series that they lost pic.twitter.com/kelFjWIYIk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2023

The team didn't tell him — that is rough.

Sheesh, appreciate the heads up Woj🤲🏾 https://t.co/KXwlYfMyLA — TP (@taureanprince) June 28, 2023

Just learn the guy's name!

Carey Price had an opportunity to do the funniest thing possible and he TOOK it pic.twitter.com/R3mePWeEwg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 28, 2023







Best Moments of the Week

The organ?

Cutch's reaction to the Organ playing instead of his Walkup Music. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wQbfS5CW8p — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 29, 2023

This looks like fun.

Why Minor League baseball is so great. 😂pic.twitter.com/WF9cs2FrsQ — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) June 19, 2023

Stylin' and profilin'.

Good for Denver — that's how you do it!

As Pride Month continues, we’re helping foster a space where everyone is included.



Utilizing inclusive language is one of the first steps to creating an accepting environment for the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/pvOsS6XWuX — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 17, 2023

Okay, John Miller.

John Miller’s call of this crazy play is amazing.



Disgraceful. A Greek tragedy.



😂 pic.twitter.com/qKnZmPD6LE — Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) June 17, 2023

How many diamonds are in those Super Bowl rings?

Rocky, enjoy it while it lasts.

Rocky was seen 22 hours later, shirtless behind a downtown Denver bar, pouring shots directly into babies' mouths pic.twitter.com/XwQJWv1R07 — lil pom poko jerk (@rajandelman) June 19, 2023

I wish I was this cool.

stopping to sign an autograph on your way out of the arena after getting ejected is a top-level cool move https://t.co/Jl1Xlp518D — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 21, 2023

Aubrey Plaza giving the middle finger on the jumbotron at the Sparks vs Lynx game is truly legendary stuff pic.twitter.com/PdIpwPznhS — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) June 21, 2023

Media Day can be good, sometimes.

You're doing Media Day wrong if you don't get at least one Step Brothers pose 🤣 @ckuntz24 | @pharvin27 pic.twitter.com/pll0Xq58sP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 24, 2023

This was classy.

The Orioles gave free ticket vouchers to fans who stuck around after a lengthy rain delay last night 👏



(via @jbenowitz1831) pic.twitter.com/62KlhEUWEB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 27, 2023

I see right through your plans, Mets organization.

Following Steve Cohen’s 23 minute news conference with reporters, the Mets brought in their new veteran service dog Seaver for a photo op. Let’s just say the mood quickly changed from ??? to awwww. pic.twitter.com/oDuJMhxiw9 — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) June 28, 2023







Quotes of the Week

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Cason Wallace, minutes after being drafted:

"I definitely will be fine in Oklahoma. There's not much to do, but it let's you stay focused. That's the main goal."



Thunder first round pick Cason Wallace on being in Oklahoma City



(via @AndrewKSchlecht)pic.twitter.com/5bVfjFFSXg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2023

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama:

"Breakfast tacos...I've heard a lot about breakfast tacos." 🌮 👀



Wemby when asked what he's looking forward to 🔊



Watch on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/c5YhRneR6n — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

MLB games in London:

Pregame PA announcement here at London Stadium:



“Remember, if you catch a foul ball during today’s game, it is yours to keep.” — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 25, 2023

IBF President:

Italian Basketball Federation president on Paolo Banchero: ‘He fooled us’ https://t.co/1gFvXGzc2T — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 26, 2023

