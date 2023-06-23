Grading The Best And Worst Suits From The 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is over, and while my team, the New York Knicks, were not involved whatsoever and did not improve the team at all, I can still be a hater in other ways. Primarily, making fun of the teenagers who were just drafted into the league.

What is my expertise? My experience in fashion? What is the criteria for the grades? There is no answer to any of these questions, all I know is what I like and dislike, and I'm just here for the vibes and the rizz, as the kids say. Did you know rizz is short for charisma? I just learned that the other day.

Anyways, here are my picks for the best and worst dressed players from last night's draft.

Number 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

I'm not sure how I feel about the dark green suit, or the fact that it's like this weird mix of a bath robe and a double-breasted suit. Jeremy Sochan kind of out does his teammate here, and I would have liked a black and white theme for Victor to go alongside the Spurs color scheme. I know it's hard to dress a seven-foot-five-inch man, but still.

GRADE: C-

Number 2 Pick Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

So, I really like the suit, in a vacuum. But if he knew he was going to the Hornets for days, didn't he know that the red plaid would clash with the teal hat and the purple logo? I just don't understand the decision to not pair the suit to the team drafting you, especially if you know where you're going. But the ice was very impressive.

GRADE: B+

Number 3 Pick Scoot Henderson - Portland Trail Blazers

I'm so torn on this one. I love the suit itself, the color scheme, the way he wears it. And I appreciate taking a big swing, but the combo of the necklace and the extra sparkles all over just reek of overdoing it. Overplanning, too much. Ultimately not a fan of the design, but man is Scoot going to be a monster on the court.

GRADE: D

Number 4 and 5 Picks Amen and Ausur Thompson - Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons

Love the clean look, the bold choice in color. Love the no tie, the matching pin, and the shirt (it really pops). These two teamed up for a great matching style, since they knew they would be in so many photos together. Smart guys, smart look.

GRADE: A-

Number 6 Pick Anthony Black - Orlando Magic

I think if you include everything: incorporate his glasses, the accessories, the hat, the hair... this ends up being an iconic look. The Magic took a guy who was camera ready, and already in their blue color scheme. And when we look back, Anthony is going to stand out for the drip.

GRADE: A+

Number 8 Pick Jarace Walker - Indiana Pacers

I hate this tan suit. It's so drab and blah and boring. Just not a fan, it's very hard to pull this look off and remain cool. You gotta sell it, and all I sense is a teenager who is getting ready for prom. Bleh.

GRADE: D-

Number 9 Pick Taylor Hendricks - Utah Jazz

Suit of the night. All pink? Audacious, bold, and could be a total disaster, but somehow Taylor effortlessly makes it work. Love the decision to go with a lighter hue than a hot pink, and the watch is a nice touch. Big fan of this, well done sir.

GRADE: A

Number 10 Pick Cason Wallace - Oklahoma City Thunder

All burgandy, big designer logos all over, black jacket with photos on the inside, big smile. Can't knock him for attempting a whole aesthetic but I just think "what are you doing, my man" when I look at this. But again, I can't knock him for the gold chain or for telling a story. Maybe it's the goofy blue hat that's throwing me off. Or the bow tie. What a mess this all is. The pants are shiny, the buttons are nice, but like, does this all come together?

GRADE: C

The Dichotomy of Man: Keyonte George and Kobe Bufkin

Keyonte George and Kobe Bufkin in the house!



Being extra, standing right next to minimalism. The loudest, strangest suit and the most subtle one. Shirt, and no shirt. These are two men who are completely opposite in almost every way stylistically. One is comfortable in his drip, and the other is not. An F to Keyonte George for this wavy suit and an A to Kobe Bufkin for the rizz.

Grade: F & A, respectively

Let's Just Talk About The Elephant In The Room: Gradey Dick

What in the hell was this?

GRADE: F-