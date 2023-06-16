Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

thor is a mets fan

The Oakland A's Moving To Las Vegas, And More Of The Week's Polarizing Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
The Oakland A's Moving To Las Vegas, And More Of The Week's Polarizing Sports Moments
As sports winds down for the summer, we got a treasure trove of stupid moments, weird quotes and terrible decisions from major sports leagues.
·
·
·

The NBA Finals are over. The Stanley Cup Final is over. For many teams, the MLB season is over. The NFL is going on hiatus from mini-camps. Sports are going into a hibernation, for the most part, and this is going to be a sort of parting goodbye until the seasons all start to rev up again in August.



Loser of the Week: Rob Manfred and everyone moving the A's from Oakland

The fans in Oakland held a reverse boycott to express their feelings about the team's quality, them potentially leaving the city for Las Vegas and how they feel about ownership. After the Raiders left Oakland for Las Vegas (because of money, always money and stadiums), the Athletics are about to pull the same move which leaves Oakland without any professional sports. The Golden State Warriors don't even play there anymore, they moved to San Francisco.

So, what did MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the powers that be have to say about this entire situation? Only the worst stuff imaginable. Here is a collection of quotes about the whole situation, from fans, analysts and journalists.



MVP of the Week: Nikola Jokić

He won a championship for a city that never had one. He openly expressed his apathy for his job. He didn't want to go to the parade because he just wanted to go home. And then an entire country dedicated a building to him. Nikola Jokić's is so effortlessly great at basketball and being an icon, we have to stan. Do people still say that word?



Bloopers of the Week

Get kicked in the nuts, get called for a foul. NBA referees have never been worse.

@trebornotslar2

Jimmy Butler 3 point shot fouled review Denver Challenges Aaron Gordon Foul Butler three Heat vs Nuggets playoffs game 5 nba finals

♬ original sound - Trebor Notslar

No one wanted to catch that ball?


This is so gross, no thank you.


So close!


Oh no Mr. Met, don't wear that.



Best Moments of the Week

All the way from Belgium, shout out.


The Minnesota Wild hooked him up!


Baseball is so romantic.


Basketball is less romantic.

Golf is also cool, sometimes.



Quotes of the Week

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić:


New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers:


Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone:


Head coach free agent Doc Rivers:


Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase:


If you think we missed anything, send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week, we ripped into golf for the PGA Tour/LIV deal. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories