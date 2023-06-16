The Oakland A's Moving To Las Vegas, And More Of The Week's Polarizing Sports Moments

The NBA Finals are over. The Stanley Cup Final is over. For many teams, the MLB season is over. The NFL is going on hiatus from mini-camps. Sports are going into a hibernation, for the most part, and this is going to be a sort of parting goodbye until the seasons all start to rev up again in August.







Loser of the Week: Rob Manfred and everyone moving the A's from Oakland

The fans in Oakland held a reverse boycott to express their feelings about the team's quality, them potentially leaving the city for Las Vegas and how they feel about ownership. After the Raiders left Oakland for Las Vegas (because of money, always money and stadiums), the Athletics are about to pull the same move which leaves Oakland without any professional sports. The Golden State Warriors don't even play there anymore, they moved to San Francisco.

So, what did MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the powers that be have to say about this entire situation? Only the worst stuff imaginable. Here is a collection of quotes about the whole situation, from fans, analysts and journalists.

I looked this clip up. It’s Rebecca shaming the owners with “how much more money do any of you really need?” An incredible pull by this fan. https://t.co/qx15lPbjJ2 — Scott Winters (@dancingsousa) June 14, 2023

As with the Raiders, there are people who would buy the A's and build them a palace in Oakland--without groveling for public money--if the owner would sell. Fisher won't sell. Stop blaming Oakland. Nevada is begging like few states would, and Fisher is an atrocious owner. Awful. https://t.co/jDffyGKztG — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 15, 2023

The moment baseball in Oakland died. Devastating for those fans. https://t.co/dxucemas1A — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) June 15, 2023







MVP of the Week: Nikola Jokić

He won a championship for a city that never had one. He openly expressed his apathy for his job. He didn't want to go to the parade because he just wanted to go home. And then an entire country dedicated a building to him. Nikola Jokić's is so effortlessly great at basketball and being an icon, we have to stan. Do people still say that word?

New Nike billboard in NYC for Nikola Jokic 🔥



(Via @TickPick ) pic.twitter.com/fcuc9WM9Vy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

The Denver Nuggets are your 2023 NBA Champions 🏆



🪦 RIP to all these takes 🪦 pic.twitter.com/NMs9BEap7G — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) June 13, 2023

Serbia's tallest building, the Belgrade Tower, honors Jokić after his first NBA title 🙌



(via kula_belgrade/IG, belgradewaterfront/IG) pic.twitter.com/TcYEaKgzZd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2023







Bloopers of the Week

Get kicked in the nuts, get called for a foul. NBA referees have never been worse.

@trebornotslar2 Jimmy Butler 3 point shot fouled review Denver Challenges Aaron Gordon Foul Butler three Heat vs Nuggets playoffs game 5 nba finals ♬ original sound - Trebor Notslar

No one wanted to catch that ball?

This is so gross, no thank you.

Oswaldo Cabrera rocking a necklace with his grandmother’s TOOTH 🦷



There’s something you don’t see every day! pic.twitter.com/Uzq1p8qCeL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 14, 2023

So close!

Oh no Mr. Met, don't wear that.

Mr. Met looks like he's dressed for January 6th pic.twitter.com/7DjztnBrva — Liam Fennessy ☕️ (@LiamFennessy_) June 14, 2023







Best Moments of the Week

All the way from Belgium, shout out.

Jeff McNeil’s no. 1 Belgian fan club is here. pic.twitter.com/6jURh4g3zO — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) June 15, 2023

The Minnesota Wild hooked him up!

Robert Smith, of @thecure posing with his custom @mnwild jersey before the show last night! pic.twitter.com/7fTOfSAev2 — Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) June 9, 2023

Baseball is so romantic.

Yinz just witnessed history. pic.twitter.com/n7UTzWe7TK — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 11, 2023

Basketball is less romantic.

he (the nba champion) just like me fr pic.twitter.com/cXLycpioWL — husky dave grohl (@saulmalone) June 13, 2023

Golf is also cool, sometimes.

There were no 62s shot at the U.S. Open for 127 years.



There have been 2 completed today in a 22-minute span. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 15, 2023







Quotes of the Week

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić:

"It's good. The job is done. We can go home now."



Not quite the same ring as "Anything is possible." — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic finding out when the parade will be, and saying he wants to go home 😂 pic.twitter.com/8umJGSiu8m — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 13, 2023

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers:

Aaron Rodgers when asked how Zach Wilson has handled the situation he’s been in this offseason:



“He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/aWR2i3Ghr8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 9, 2023

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone:

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “I’m really enjoying this moment, so don’t screw it up by asking a dumb question.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 13, 2023

Michael Malone:



“People want Michael Porter out of the lineup. Michael Porter’s not coming out of the lineup, man.” pic.twitter.com/Jfe65hkz9k — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) June 9, 2023

Head coach free agent Doc Rivers:

Doc Rivers has like 5 different entries on this list and "don't play with your meat" is my favorite https://t.co/VM95cpRytr pic.twitter.com/ztrXv9vsnf — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) June 10, 2023

This was literally how the season kicked off https://t.co/nav78gGIQL pic.twitter.com/5msNnFGg94 — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) June 11, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase:

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase was asked if Patrick Mahomes was the best QB in the league.



"Pat who?"



(🎥 @bobbystroupe)pic.twitter.com/VFbNiEcNRa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 14, 2023

If you think we missed anything, send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso.