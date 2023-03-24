Popular
The Best March Madness Upsets So Far, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
We review the inanity and zaniness of the past week in sports, including the the Sweet 16 round that's delivered some great games and reaction shots.
· 256 reads

March Madness is down to its final eight teams tonight. The Elite 8 will no doubt bring its own magical moments, but the upsets we got to experience along the way here are among the best we've ever seen in NCAA history. On top of all of that, we have NBA drama both on and off the court, mascots, cheerleaders, hockey and NFL free agency.



Bloopers of the week

There's no crying in cheerleading!


Just like The Blair Witch Project.


This rivalry will just not end.


Denver Post, wtf is this.


Fashion faux pas.


TMI!


The NHL and all of its teams finding ways to not celebrate LGBTQ+ rights should be a much bigger story. Awful all around.



Best moments of the week

Marcus Smart is a people pleaser.


A standing O.


What a tweet.


Chuck and Shaq dunking on Kendrick Perkins.


Be as happy as this man.


And have as much energy as this man.


Eyes emoji.


That stare.


Shouldn't you be looking for a new team and contract right now?


Best shot of the week.


Quotes of the week

Former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers:


Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson:


Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.:


FAU's Johnell Davis:


Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen:


Lots of good quotes from this story about the Sacramento Kings:


Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz:



Last week we covered the early games of March Madness, amongst other things and the week before it was all about Steve Ballmer's love of toilets.



Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso.

