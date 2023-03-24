The Best March Madness Upsets So Far, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

March Madness is down to its final eight teams tonight. The Elite 8 will no doubt bring its own magical moments, but the upsets we got to experience along the way here are among the best we've ever seen in NCAA history. On top of all of that, we have NBA drama both on and off the court, mascots, cheerleaders, hockey and NFL free agency.







Bloopers of the week

There's no crying in cheerleading!

People forget these games are a lot of people’s last basketball game ever too. Cheerleaders, band members, student interns, etc. They’ve been doing this since middle school too. It’s what makes college athletics special. https://t.co/oQ2vYrKLUz — . (@jbilladonuts) March 17, 2023

Just like The Blair Witch Project.

With the lord as my witness, the Providence mascot was just outside the media work room staring at a wall for close to five minutes.



I’m shaken. pic.twitter.com/8StPc7TUyG — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) March 18, 2023

This rivalry will just not end.

This shit isn’t even funny anymore. They got their shit rocked tonight again by the Grizz and having 4 rings is incredible but if you play like ass you can’t really talk a lot of shit. https://t.co/tzvJPX2MpM — Michael Huynh (@Itsamichael) March 19, 2023

Denver Post, wtf is this.

Stroking his moneymaker, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme shakes green cash from the trees https://t.co/iHuouecuS6 by @markkiszla #MarchMadness — The Denver Post (@denverpost) March 19, 2023

Fashion faux pas.

Cruella de Vil struggling to assimilate in her first week of the Witness Protection Program https://t.co/aX5xP9Uu3z — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 20, 2023

TMI!

Patrick Beverley says he doesn’t have sex nights before games in order to keep his legs fresh: https://t.co/KLERkSH3fK — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2023

The NHL and all of its teams finding ways to not celebrate LGBTQ+ rights should be a much bigger story. Awful all around.







Best moments of the week

Marcus Smart is a people pleaser.

A standing O.

What a tweet.

Christ Crowned with Thorns, by Dirk Bouts (follower of), 15th Century, 📸 via @Morgan_Moriarty pic.twitter.com/ipzPmP4b9k — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) March 18, 2023

Chuck and Shaq dunking on Kendrick Perkins.

Be as happy as this man.

UConn fans are fired up pic.twitter.com/A7X5zpCx49 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 20, 2023

And have as much energy as this man.

Eyes emoji.

me when deja kelly came back in and unc immediately took the lead pic.twitter.com/Jmlvf2nBPt — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) March 20, 2023

That stare.

Shouldn't you be looking for a new team and contract right now?

Took me maybe 45 seconds https://t.co/CAQHe3oD4A — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

This is Everyday But “It’s Ok not to be ok” Mental health awareness 🧠🤗 pic.twitter.com/aoI1qnpjjk — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

Best shot of the week.

UCLA losing to Gonzaga on a deep 3 pic.twitter.com/AyCGl8kVOG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 24, 2023

Quotes of the week

Former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers:

“I was wide open. I wanted the shot…I would’ve definitely made it… would’ve been all net”



- Mario Chalmers on Game 6 of the 2013 Finals



(via @560WQAM | h/t @HeatvsHaters ) pic.twitter.com/hkQgwgPNtM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 17, 2023

Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson:

“I gotta go do some do some laundry. I had belief, but I’m not sure I had that much belief.” 🤣🤣



Tobin Anderson keeps it real after extending his stay at the Dance by knocking off Purdue. #MarchMadness @FDUKnightsMBB pic.twitter.com/8Y8kYnOGcV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.:

Jaren Jackson on why they're closing better: "We don't like being known as one of those teams that sucks in the 4th quarter, we wanted to switch that up" — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) March 19, 2023

FAU's Johnell Davis:

Johnell Davis: “I’ve been trying to prove this shit since Day 1 … oh no.”@JamieErdahl: “That’s alright we’re on TruTV, man.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HQIYj4kKYq — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 20, 2023

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen:

New Carolina WR Adam Thielen on the #Panthers: "I feel like there is a real chance to win a Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/kpXQqSA4nc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2023

Lots of good quotes from this story about the Sacramento Kings:

So much good stuff in here . This cracked me up . https://t.co/jvwbhgWOB6 pic.twitter.com/jZj5RfW2LB — ❥𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐮 (.597)🔦🟣🩹↯ (@megalutou) March 21, 2023

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz:

David Ortiz to Shohei Ohtani: "On a serious note...(dramatic pause)...what planet are you from?" — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 22, 2023







