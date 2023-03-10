Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

toilets!

Steve Ballmer's Love Of 'TOILETS!', And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Steve Ballmer's Love Of 'TOILETS!', And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
There were a lot of stupid quotes and heartwarming moments in sports this week, so we did our best to round them all up.
· 381 reads

As college basketball marches toward the Madness tournament, March itself becomes more mad as it goes along. The creeping influence of inanity, silliness and wackiness has infected the dog days of the NBA, the NHL, NFL free agency, college and international baseball. No one is safe.

Out of the many things that happened this week — very strange quotes, burning a novelty cheesehead hat, lots of fake fights between players, talent shows, lemon Oreos and more — by far the most memorable was one simple word. Toilets.

When building his new Intuit Arena for the LA Clippers, owner of the team Steve Ballmer gave us this gem...


Bloopers of the week

TOILETS!


Whoops.


Steph come on man.


This fake fighting needs to stop. Either hit each other or just hug and kiss.


Not slick, Giannis.


Why would the Clippers even do this.


What is this.


Why would you retire in such a weird way like this?


Adam Schefter is not a serious journalist and only carries water for the league and agents.


This beef is so wack.


Ignore everything this man says, ever.


Best moments of the week

Mets talent show sounds hype AF.


Make this an Olympic sport.


Lemon oreos power winning basketball.


RIP Ohio State.


How and why did like 12 different teams pass on him and/or give up on him......I will never know. Shame on you Knicks.


Sell that jersey for profit!


Shame on New York Knicks owner James Dolan, the worst owner in sports.


I have him on my fantasy team!


LOL


DePaul and Seton Hall! What a wild ending.


This better work...


Quotes of the week

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro:


New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas.


LA Lakers forward LeBron James:


The always correct JJ Reddick:


Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid:


Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis the Greek Freak:


Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet:


Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown talking about A WIN:


Lars Nootbaar:


Last week we rounded up the numerous buzzer beaters that happened in college and the NBA.

The week before we covered the awful NBA dunk contest and NY Rangers bagel bag.


Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories