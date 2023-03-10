Steve Ballmer's Love Of 'TOILETS!', And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

As college basketball marches toward the Madness tournament, March itself becomes more mad as it goes along. The creeping influence of inanity, silliness and wackiness has infected the dog days of the NBA, the NHL, NFL free agency, college and international baseball. No one is safe.

Out of the many things that happened this week — very strange quotes, burning a novelty cheesehead hat, lots of fake fights between players, talent shows, lemon Oreos and more — by far the most memorable was one simple word. Toilets.

When building his new Intuit Arena for the LA Clippers, owner of the team Steve Ballmer gave us this gem...

Bloopers of the week

TOILETS!

La Clippers owner Steve Ballmer fired up about one of the Intuit Dome’s signature features: “Toilets! 1,160 toilets and urinals! Three times the NBA average! … We do not want people waiting around. We want them back to their d—- seats.” pic.twitter.com/Zphre8ZMRL — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 7, 2023

Whoops.

Nikola Jovic says he still has not graduated from high school. He said it turns out he has to attend his final exams in person in Europe. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 3, 2023

Steph come on man.

Lmao why is he like this? https://t.co/SitrqCnLHn — Nat 🇯🇲 (@natfluential) March 4, 2023

This fake fighting needs to stop. Either hit each other or just hug and kiss.

KD clapping at the pettiness has me rolling https://t.co/zhCBqGdsel — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) March 5, 2023

Not slick, Giannis.

The league has rescinded Giannis Antetokounmpo's 10th rebound last night, per @ZachLowe_NBA



pic.twitter.com/MT7WpyhPwe — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 6, 2023

Why would the Clippers even do this.

been a while since ive seen this much meme material in one video. https://t.co/tEesyLwAFf — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 7, 2023

What is this.

The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/gceYuMIRSs — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 7, 2023

Why would you retire in such a weird way like this?

This was uhhhhh interesting to say the least and I’m left a bit perplexed and I think he is as well. https://t.co/wC6hJdTNUr — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 8, 2023

Adam Schefter is not a serious journalist and only carries water for the league and agents.

This beef is so wack.

the nba is the horniest sport by a mile pic.twitter.com/cCJbcEfOIu — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) March 10, 2023

Ignore everything this man says, ever.

Watching this with no sound makes it look like he's rapping Kendrick Lamar lyrics. https://t.co/ktqxNB7v1U — WADE 🏀 (@Its_Wade) March 10, 2023

Best moments of the week

Mets talent show sounds hype AF.

ICYMI: Some stuff went down at the Mets' talent show this morning.https://t.co/IMgHD2FtjX pic.twitter.com/9cSjlI3Wmy — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 3, 2023

Make this an Olympic sport.

Lemon oreos power winning basketball.

RIP Ohio State.

is this good https://t.co/JeCCatb6qj — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) March 5, 2023

How and why did like 12 different teams pass on him and/or give up on him......I will never know. Shame on you Knicks.

Sell that jersey for profit!

A young fan wearing a Giannis jersey got an autograph from him.



Moments later, she took it off to reveal a Tyrese Maxey jersey underneath it 😏pic.twitter.com/fih3Egn5im — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

Shame on New York Knicks owner James Dolan, the worst owner in sports.

Here is lawyer Larry Hutcher, who is banned from MSG but saw the Knicks play in Miami pic.twitter.com/frRN2ngdLt — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 8, 2023

I have him on my fantasy team!

DANIEL GAFFORD GAME WINNER.



pic.twitter.com/OQHWqKs8tT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2023

LOL

She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023

DePaul and Seton Hall! What a wild ending.

This better work...

Last night, Sauce Gardner burned the cheesehead he took from Lambeau as part of his pitch to Aaron Rodgers to leave the Packers and join the #Jets. Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson were there too.



(Full video: https://t.co/ora8MRdvHu) pic.twitter.com/CZa8MESJUT — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 10, 2023

Quotes of the week

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro:

Tyler Herro on the uptick in minutes lately:



“I’m young. I can play all 48.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 5, 2023

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas.

Carr must be the Rembrandt of slants https://t.co/DAOxMCTGJr — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) March 6, 2023

LA Lakers forward LeBron James:

saw Grant Williams miss those free throws and said ok that’s enough https://t.co/ATWT2s9HPD — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 7, 2023

The always correct JJ Reddick:

JJ Redick condemns First Take and pushes back on Kendrick Perkins alleging NBA MVP voters have a racial bias against Black players: pic.twitter.com/7pOMmGW4AH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid:

“No disrespect to any of them… [playing against] MVPs, defensive player of the year. That doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m still going to be the best player on the floor.” Joel Embiid is the man. pic.twitter.com/mvQyfWMxaf — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) March 8, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis the Greek Freak:

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet:

Fred VanVleet went OFF on referee Ben Taylor and NBA reffing in general in his post-game after the Raptors loss. Haven't heard anything like this. pic.twitter.com/VcMkGTh0k3 — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) March 9, 2023

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown talking about A WIN:

Coach Brown was NOT happy in his postgame presser:



“We were not good. I was extremely disappointed in our inability to box out, let alone rebound. Josh Hart just kicked our ass…”



New York had 23 offensive rebounds, Hart had 8. pic.twitter.com/10m5DfJTxj — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) March 10, 2023

Lars Nootbaar:

This is incredible.



Lars Nootbaar giving the pregame speech for Team Japan today is everything.



pic.twitter.com/nwOuWkrIiN — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 10, 2023

