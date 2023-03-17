Players On The Wrong End Of March Madness Upsets, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, otherwise colloquially known as March Madness, is in full swing, and we already have some wild wins from heavy underdogs. And that's only a portion of the clips, highlights and lowlights we have for you this week. The NBA is getting spicy, baseball is about to heat up, and we even have a NASCAR clip for all you racing fans out there!

So enjoy the worst bloopers of the week, the best moments of the week, and the best quote given by an athlete or coach.

Bloopers of the week

I can already hear the music.

Game over?

respect to this umpire for deciding correctly that everyone had enough baseball for the day https://t.co/Xakqfu6Gol — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) March 12, 2023

Who designed these?

This has to be the shittiest uniform shirt in baseball history pic.twitter.com/NXuyBmU8sD — Owen Good (@dudemanbestbro1) March 12, 2023

Great Britain jerseys are ________. pic.twitter.com/I7tYqX4vln — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencer) March 12, 2023

Capitalism is bad.

Dolphins fans: The only Marriott currently available for Super Bowl weekend next season is a Residence Inn at the Las Vegas airport for a tidy $3,908 per night. It goes down to a far-more-affordable $3,698 if you have AAA. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 12, 2023

What happened to you, UNC?

The Tar Heels are officially out.



North Carolina is the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985. pic.twitter.com/PkJGOkLuRT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 12, 2023

If only Pablo had picked Princeton over Arizona.

Jayhawks, you have been put on notice!@PabloTorre picks 16-seed Howard to upset 1-seed Kansas in the Round of 64. https://t.co/UdO2dgClrn pic.twitter.com/0yMz1EW9tp — Around the Horn (@AroundtheHorn) March 13, 2023

Optical illusion!

Wait so who is choking Brook here? Lmao https://t.co/lBXInOAYEk — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) March 14, 2023

Sorry Jimmy, but this is a crime.

Jimmy Butler reportedly blasted Nickelback in the locker room after dropping 38 in the Heat's loss to the Magic, per @NickFriedell



He "sang every word" 😭 pic.twitter.com/kUrabFWee9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2023

Gambling gone wrong.

Y’all gotta stop betting your whole savings on 18-22 year olds lol. https://t.co/4shKg5XiHU — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 17, 2023

Get that camera out of his face!

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson after his #2 Wildcats were an upset by #15 Princeton #MarchMadness



Arizona is the only school to lose twice as a 2-seed to a #15 seed. pic.twitter.com/PQ4Nl073EK — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 16, 2023

Tony Bennett... is he good?

Tony Bennett:

2018: Lose as a 1 to a 16

2019: Win national championship

2020: Tournament cancelled

2021: Lose as a 4 to a 13

2022: NIT

2023: Lose as a 4 to a 13 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 16, 2023

Best moments of the week

The Minnesota Timberwolves have great expressions.

i'm sorry the timberwolves just have the greatest facial expressions right now pic.twitter.com/PxUfHdk5NV — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) March 11, 2023

Big hat.

You can wear whatever you want in Victory Lane ... pic.twitter.com/j2HPyjDjPI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 5, 2023

Stat Boy from PTI grows up.

I can assure you I come at life faster, Phill! https://t.co/DhV40nmxIK pic.twitter.com/RjIYfl5qMl — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) March 12, 2023

Adam Schefter leaking exactly what agents want him to say.

NFL free agency got Adam Schefter lurking in the shadows out here pic.twitter.com/iTuKUZHGPj — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 13, 2023

Hennessy knows the inside jokes about them.

Will we be in it? https://t.co/Z2AHmeDKBT — Hennessy (@Hennessy) March 16, 2023

We will miss you Jim Nantz.

As Jim Nantz winds down his career as a voice of March Madness, we must never forget his crowning moment behind the mic. pic.twitter.com/8SR211acL0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 17, 2023

Drop those bars, girl.

I need people to understand just how talented this woman is: Just played in one of the most important games in her life and still has mental fortitude to drop some sick bars pic.twitter.com/LT4VUDJHHv — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 6, 2023

Quotes of the week

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk:

Presented without context:



Malik Monk says he knows what to say to turn De'Aaron Fox on. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mffXWAULMc — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 10, 2023

NFL WR and Super Bowl champ Mecole Hardman Jr.:

Bro stop saying I’m injury prone .. this the first time I been hurt in my career I played every game for 3 straight years 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/jXldJCEnpk — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 14, 2023

LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland:

Ngl we thought it was over wit 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/iNoMpW9LmD — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) March 15, 2023

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green with the sickest burn ever:

Giannis is horny:

When is the last time we had a superstar as horny on main as Giannis? https://t.co/K9I6X6kTSE — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) March 16, 2023

Future New York Jets starting QB Aaron Rodgers:

"Ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number.. LOSE MY NUMBER" 😂😂 ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8cCmCfaE9i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023

