we are mad for the march madness

Jared Russo
Players On The Wrong End Of March Madness Upsets, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
Only two days have passed in tournament play, but most of your brackets are already busted. Who had Princeton over Arizona, except that one person in the Digg pool?
· 301 reads

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, otherwise colloquially known as March Madness, is in full swing, and we already have some wild wins from heavy underdogs. And that's only a portion of the clips, highlights and lowlights we have for you this week. The NBA is getting spicy, baseball is about to heat up, and we even have a NASCAR clip for all you racing fans out there!

So enjoy the worst bloopers of the week, the best moments of the week, and the best quote given by an athlete or coach.


Bloopers of the week

I can already hear the music.


Game over?


Who designed these?


Capitalism is bad.


What happened to you, UNC?


If only Pablo had picked Princeton over Arizona.


Optical illusion!


Sorry Jimmy, but this is a crime.


Gambling gone wrong.


Get that camera out of his face!


Tony Bennett... is he good?


Best moments of the week

The Minnesota Timberwolves have great expressions.


Big hat.


Stat Boy from PTI grows up.


Adam Schefter leaking exactly what agents want him to say.


Hennessy knows the inside jokes about them.


We will miss you Jim Nantz.


Drop those bars, girl.


Quotes of the week

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk:


NFL WR and Super Bowl champ Mecole Hardman Jr.:


LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland:


Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green with the sickest burn ever:


Giannis is horny:


Future New York Jets starting QB Aaron Rodgers:


Last week we covered Steve Ballmer's love of toilets, amongst other things and the week before we rounded up the numerous buzzer beaters that happened in college and the NBA.


Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso.

