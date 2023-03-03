Popular
Buzzer Beaters Galore, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
A flurry of pro, men's college and women's college buzzer beaters happened during the past week. So we rounded them all up so you can enjoy the schadenfraude.
· 470 reads

Folks we have so many buzzer beaters and bad quotes from this week, there was an entire column's worth of content we had to cut out. Like Iggy Azelia being at the Knicks game. This week's bloopers, highlights and last second shots are plentiful and magnificent, so enjoy the excess of sports nonsense while we have it. There's no telling if next week will be light on worthy submissions and moments.


Buzzer Beater Of The Week

Boston Celtics over the Philadelphia 76ers.


Michigan over Wisconsin.


Arizona State over Arizona.


Miami and FSU trade buzzer beaters.


San Diego State over New Mexico.


Manhattan over Quinnipiac.


Lindenwood over Little Rock.


Memphis over SMU.


Iowa over Indiana.


Blooper Of The Week

This is a creepy puppet and we do not like it.


The XFL is certainly...going.


Why would the NBA do this to our man Dame like that?


Dillon Brooks you do not look like Stone Cold Steve Austin, stop it.


Who needs umpires anymore?


CAT!


This Ja Morant story is all just totally bananas.


Jaden Ivey is only a rookie, give him a break.


Come on man, you're the two time MVP what are you doing out there?


Best Moment or Highlight Of The Week

PK Subban:


This kid doing his best Michael Scott:


Dallas, come on.


Love seeing Tatum ejected in a loss to my Knickerbockers:


Over the fence with the catch of the year?:


Baseball is saved:


Quote Of The Week

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown:


New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson:


Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd:


Jake Paul:


New York Mets manager Buck Showalter essentially saying to never rat on your friends and always keep your mouth shut:


Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic admits he stat pads:


Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle:


Chandler Parsons with the cruel sense of irony:


These are just the dumbest comments ever:


Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected]

