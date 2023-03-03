Buzzer Beaters Galore, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Folks we have so many buzzer beaters and bad quotes from this week, there was an entire column's worth of content we had to cut out. Like Iggy Azelia being at the Knicks game. This week's bloopers, highlights and last second shots are plentiful and magnificent, so enjoy the excess of sports nonsense while we have it. There's no telling if next week will be light on worthy submissions and moments.

Buzzer Beater Of The Week

Boston Celtics over the Philadelphia 76ers.

WHAT AN ENDING IN PHILLY 😱



TATUM HITS FROM 3. EMBIID'S SHOT FROM 3/4 COURT IS AFTER THE BUZZER



CELTICS WIN pic.twitter.com/TKrrTYHQzI — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

Michigan over Wisconsin.

AT THE BUZZER MICHIGAN TAKES IT TO OVERTIME OH MY GOD DICKENSON #goblue pic.twitter.com/x9mPQu1Grz — Camz (@camzIive) February 26, 2023

Arizona State over Arizona.

Miami and FSU trade buzzer beaters.

San Diego State over New Mexico.

Manhattan over Quinnipiac.

Lindenwood over Little Rock.

Memphis over SMU.

Iowa over Indiana.

Blooper Of The Week

This is a creepy puppet and we do not like it.

This feels like a hate crime https://t.co/KKBxtJzqTO — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 26, 2023

The XFL is certainly...going.

We got coaches in the XFL throwing their entire team under the bus 😂pic.twitter.com/f0w0LhZq3G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2023

Why would the NBA do this to our man Dame like that?

can i get some of whatever the NBA thought Dame was on when he dropped 71 https://t.co/8OGCR35w95 — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) February 27, 2023

Dillon Brooks you do not look like Stone Cold Steve Austin, stop it.

Who needs umpires anymore?

some highlights from The Umpireless Inning: https://t.co/P3MSafaLMQ pic.twitter.com/Rf8UjrE7GG — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 28, 2023

CAT!

baseball is back, baby https://t.co/2H4sNBLKfo — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) March 1, 2023

This Ja Morant story is all just totally bananas.

Jaden Ivey is only a rookie, give him a break.

Jaden Ivey tried to call a timeout before Pistons final possession... but they didn't have any 😅 pic.twitter.com/yH7CEQoEnd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2023

Come on man, you're the two time MVP what are you doing out there?

Best Moment or Highlight Of The Week

PK Subban:

Absolutely cackling at Subban giving Messier the “okay Boomer” here without saying a word. https://t.co/h5QIyXj88J — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) February 26, 2023

This kid doing his best Michael Scott:

This kid nailed the Michael Scott free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/rrtS3AS0oH — David Portillo (@DavidPortillo0) February 26, 2023

Dallas, come on.

good morning pic.twitter.com/fbPxYU5ubm — Jabari Ali Davis (@JabariDavisNBA) February 27, 2023

Love seeing Tatum ejected in a loss to my Knickerbockers:

Jayson Tatum gets ejected vs. Knicks #BOSvsNYK pic.twitter.com/z9aHUThIEL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 28, 2023

Over the fence with the catch of the year?:

Baseball is saved:

holy crap quickest strikeout in baseball history 😮 pic.twitter.com/qozT78jnmW — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 2, 2023

Quote Of The Week

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown:

Mike Brown does an impression of Keegan 😂 pic.twitter.com/hVXsxPnJot — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 25, 2023

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson:

Absolutely no notes on this postgame interaction with Mitchell Robinson: pic.twitter.com/Upm1JFVrYG — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 25, 2023

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd:

Everyone put on your shocked face! https://t.co/Vs633fwo3n — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul:

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter essentially saying to never rat on your friends and always keep your mouth shut:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic admits he stat pads:

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle:

Chandler Parsons with the cruel sense of irony:

when you talk to Hannibal Lecter to try and catch a serial killer https://t.co/f05kKKwStt — aaron. (@ayroned) March 1, 2023

These are just the dumbest comments ever:

Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected]