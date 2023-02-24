The Terrible/Tearable Dunk Contest, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

This past week might not have had as much going on since the NFL is now on hiatus, the NHL and NBA regular seasons are winding down and golf is oddly devoid of any drama. So it's the calm before the storm as we approach March Madness, the NFL Draft, playoffs and the start of the MLB.

Soon, folks, we will have more hijinks and shenanigans to cover.

Blooper Of The Week

Jericho Sims, why did you put that 50 in an envelope?

Jericho Sims gave himself a 50 🔨#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/n4aQP6eRAR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023

Nikola Jokic didn't know he wasn't the last pick.

Sure, Jokic is probably going to win his third straight MVP this season, but at least Joel Embiid never had to pick himself to avoid being picked last in an All-Star draft https://t.co/U0a84KCwZM — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) February 20, 2023

He hosts coffin flop.

it’s illegal to ask… but why does the USWNT coach look like Tim Robinson?? pic.twitter.com/AXhSYgyjDy — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) February 21, 2023

Come on Terry, you're a professional!

Terry Francona gave his annual team speech. He was so nervous he was drenched in sweat. He declined dinner w/ coaches last night so he could make edits. He made pasta, but it didn't fully cook and broke his tooth. He arrived at camp at 3:30am & spilled coffee all over the speech. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) February 21, 2023

It turns out this story has a horrible twist...while the idea of the New York Rangers traveling with bagels sounds wonderful, they're generic store bought bagels and not New York bagels, which defeats the purpose of traveling with said bagels at all. They're the best in NYC, why travel at all with stuff you can get at any other city? Go Islanders.

Adam Schefter is bad at his job.

Schefter describing a room that has lights in it that can be turned on with light switches as "devoid of light" might be the anti-journalism water carrying that actually sends me over the edge pic.twitter.com/8eZNuJ8C6o — Ben Mathis-Lilley (@BenMathisLilley) February 23, 2023

Best Moment or Highlight Of The Week

Josh Giddey with the drip.

Sorry, he looks like you Simu.

I had a great time but this wasn't cool https://t.co/8ZXUUvBk7W — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 18, 2023

Quote Of The Week

Miz from downtown!

Nikola Jokic on that above clip of him standing up prematurely:

Jokic on how the draft ended: “I thought I was last so I just stood up.” Said he feels bad, “I didn’t see Lauri.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 20, 2023

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla:

“Your dad’s one of my favorite players except four times a year“



— Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to Kyden Randle pic.twitter.com/sFgOqVxXuF — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 19, 2023

Ex-NBA player and former Pizza Guys employee Isaiah Thomas:

Can I get my job back @PizzaGuys lol pic.twitter.com/GzR0sahYE5 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 20, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen with the quote of the decade:

Jarrett Allen says he didn’t know Kevin Love wanted a buyout



“I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he just never came back.”



(Via @ChrisFedor ) pic.twitter.com/keRv3dDXdk — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 23, 2023

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal with the quote of the century:

make the Wizards season highlight video just this https://t.co/BLzQrp82P2 — m (@em_dash01) February 22, 2023

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:

Damian Lillard: "I heard when you were saying all these youngins, you didn't name me."



LeBron James: "I sure didn't. No I did not."



Dame: "I ain't old."



LeBron: "You ain't no youngin no more." 🤣pic.twitter.com/1vXZphca9r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 22, 2023

Washington Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy:

impossible to handle criticism any better than thispic.twitter.com/HsGVFBj0d4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 23, 2023

