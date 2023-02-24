jericho sims did not get that 50
The Terrible/Tearable Dunk Contest, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
This past week might not have had as much going on since the NFL is now on hiatus, the NHL and NBA regular seasons are winding down and golf is oddly devoid of any drama. So it's the calm before the storm as we approach March Madness, the NFL Draft, playoffs and the start of the MLB.
Soon, folks, we will have more hijinks and shenanigans to cover.
Blooper Of The Week
Jericho Sims, why did you put that 50 in an envelope?
Jericho Sims gave himself a 50 🔨#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/n4aQP6eRAR— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023
Nikola Jokic didn't know he wasn't the last pick.
Sure, Jokic is probably going to win his third straight MVP this season, but at least Joel Embiid never had to pick himself to avoid being picked last in an All-Star draft https://t.co/U0a84KCwZM— Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) February 20, 2023
He hosts coffin flop.
it’s illegal to ask… but why does the USWNT coach look like Tim Robinson?? pic.twitter.com/AXhSYgyjDy— Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) February 21, 2023
Come on Terry, you're a professional!
Terry Francona gave his annual team speech. He was so nervous he was drenched in sweat. He declined dinner w/ coaches last night so he could make edits. He made pasta, but it didn't fully cook and broke his tooth. He arrived at camp at 3:30am & spilled coffee all over the speech.— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) February 21, 2023
It turns out this story has a horrible twist...while the idea of the New York Rangers traveling with bagels sounds wonderful, they're generic store bought bagels and not New York bagels, which defeats the purpose of traveling with said bagels at all. They're the best in NYC, why travel at all with stuff you can get at any other city? Go Islanders.
The most important #NYR luggage… pic.twitter.com/ay4kU1piSM— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 5, 2023
Adam Schefter is bad at his job.
Schefter describing a room that has lights in it that can be turned on with light switches as "devoid of light" might be the anti-journalism water carrying that actually sends me over the edge pic.twitter.com/8eZNuJ8C6o— Ben Mathis-Lilley (@BenMathisLilley) February 23, 2023
Best Moment or Highlight Of The Week
Josh Giddey with the drip.
Didn’t disappoint 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/dJhrSQATBZ— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 18, 2023
Sorry, he looks like you Simu.
I had a great time but this wasn't cool https://t.co/8ZXUUvBk7W— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 18, 2023
Miz from downtown!
THE MIZ?!? pic.twitter.com/5PwVifelPi— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2023
Quote Of The Week
Nikola Jokic on that above clip of him standing up prematurely:
Jokic on how the draft ended: “I thought I was last so I just stood up.” Said he feels bad, “I didn’t see Lauri.”— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 20, 2023
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla:
“Your dad’s one of my favorite players except four times a year“— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 19, 2023
— Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to Kyden Randle pic.twitter.com/sFgOqVxXuF
Ex-NBA player and former Pizza Guys employee Isaiah Thomas:
Can I get my job back @PizzaGuys lol pic.twitter.com/GzR0sahYE5— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 20, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen with the quote of the decade:
Jarrett Allen says he didn’t know Kevin Love wanted a buyout— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 23, 2023
“I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he just never came back.”
(Via @ChrisFedor ) pic.twitter.com/keRv3dDXdk
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal with the quote of the century:
make the Wizards season highlight video just this https://t.co/BLzQrp82P2— m (@em_dash01) February 22, 2023
Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:
Damian Lillard: "I heard when you were saying all these youngins, you didn't name me."— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 22, 2023
LeBron James: "I sure didn't. No I did not."
Dame: "I ain't old."
LeBron: "You ain't no youngin no more." 🤣pic.twitter.com/1vXZphca9r
Washington Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy:
impossible to handle criticism any better than thispic.twitter.com/HsGVFBj0d4— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 23, 2023
Last week we covered all the weird stuff from the sports world in the aftermath of Super Bowl 57, the NBA trade deadline and NHL All-Star Weekend.
