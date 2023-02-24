Popular
jericho sims did not get that 50

The Terrible/Tearable Dunk Contest, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
The Terrible/Tearable Dunk Contest, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
Mac McClung might have gotten all of the attention, but a lot of much dumber and embarrassing moments happened during the week.
This past week might not have had as much going on since the NFL is now on hiatus, the NHL and NBA regular seasons are winding down and golf is oddly devoid of any drama. So it's the calm before the storm as we approach March Madness, the NFL Draft, playoffs and the start of the MLB.

Soon, folks, we will have more hijinks and shenanigans to cover.


Blooper Of The Week

Jericho Sims, why did you put that 50 in an envelope?


Nikola Jokic didn't know he wasn't the last pick.


He hosts coffin flop.


Come on Terry, you're a professional!


It turns out this story has a horrible twist...while the idea of the New York Rangers traveling with bagels sounds wonderful, they're generic store bought bagels and not New York bagels, which defeats the purpose of traveling with said bagels at all. They're the best in NYC, why travel at all with stuff you can get at any other city? Go Islanders.


Adam Schefter is bad at his job.


Best Moment or Highlight Of The Week

Josh Giddey with the drip.


Sorry, he looks like you Simu.


Miz from downtown!

Quote Of The Week

Nikola Jokic on that above clip of him standing up prematurely:


Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla:


Ex-NBA player and former Pizza Guys employee Isaiah Thomas:


Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen with the quote of the decade:


Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal with the quote of the century:


Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:


Washington Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy:


Last week we covered all the weird stuff from the sports world in the aftermath of Super Bowl 57, the NBA trade deadline and NHL All-Star Weekend.


