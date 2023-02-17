The NBA's All-Star Weekend Typo, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

After taking two weeks off the "Cheers and Jeers" column is no more. Instead, we present to you some weekly awards for the world of sports, and boy was there a lot left on the cutting room floor. Hopefully you will let us know in the comments which deserves to win.

The initial set of categories will be "Blooper of the Week" for the worst gaff someone makes, then we have the "Best Moment or Highlight" which can be anything that happens outside of a cool play during the game and the best quotes from the week. Anything goes here, as long as it's a memorable line that made us laugh or wince.

Blooper Of The Week

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond gets nominated for this goof...

And another nomination for this non-dunk.

The Andre Drummond Experience pic.twitter.com/0dtUrlmjR7 — Mark K (@mkhoops) February 12, 2023

Breaking your tennis racket instantly gets you a nomination.

the comic timing of "the good news is he's got plenty of other rackets" is off the chartspic.twitter.com/lQ4r8uLvh3 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 8, 2023

Betting on sports and having this happen to you will get you nominated, for sure (they called back the touchdown and he never scored again).

This decision by the NBA is questionable, if not downright ludicrous.

Best Moment or Highlight Of The Week

SGA wearing the big boots, making a fashion statement, gets a thumbs up from us.

This wholesome moment caught on camera deserves to be included (Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson played together at Villanova).

Jalen Brunson finding out he’s teammates with Josh Hart again 🔥❤️



(h/t @Capj1344)



pic.twitter.com/3uKNeY31t8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 9, 2023

Atlanta traded for Saddiq Bey, thus adding to their history of taking on players with yellow streaks.

If your favorite player has a yellow streak in their hair, they are destined to be a Hawk at some point pic.twitter.com/C4Kdncao23 — KrispyFlakes (@KrispyFlakes2k) February 9, 2023

A great assist from Fred VanVleet gets the nomination.

Pranking your teammate mid-game? Hell yeah.

The New York Knicks traded for Josh Hart, so Isaiah Hartenstein and him got turned into Owen and Brett Hart, for all of you WWF fans out there.

Isaiah Hartenstein to Josh Hart on IG: “😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/5lAAuKCQvj — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 12, 2023

Quote Of The Week

New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello:

#Isles GM Lou Lamoriello would not give specifics on Bo Horvat contract:



"It's too long and it's too much money." — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 5, 2023

Super Bowl media members:

During #SBOpeningNight, someone asked Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni:



"Is this a must-win game?" 🤦‍♂️ #SuperBowlLVII https://t.co/5qSJTXFrBa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2023

Well, Eagles media night was fun. pic.twitter.com/Akbb4Camb1 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 7, 2023

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie:

“we may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking,” spencer dinwiddie says pic.twitter.com/XyphYGGzPe — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) February 7, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster:

JuJu credits a 3-game winning streak of Warzone for the @Chiefs chemistry in their win on Sunday 🎮🤣@CallofDuty x @TeamJuJu pic.twitter.com/e1oRbgX6Yb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2022

A league source about the Nets (yeesh):

Sounds like the Ben Simmons era is going great in Brooklynhttps://t.co/cj0ssgULde pic.twitter.com/DIxFRSBxWb — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) February 8, 2023

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic:

Mavericks' Luka Doncic on what he looks forward to playing in his fourth NBA All-Star Game:



"Sunday, when I fly to Mexico." pic.twitter.com/KBKL0L7YQT — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 16, 2023

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill:

Man played victim 😂😂 lol I’m logging off here today https://t.co/PhXYQM1aig — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2023

An eagles fan on live TV:

Oh man look at Barrett's face. pic.twitter.com/dQiLloEABy — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) February 13, 2023

NBA Insider Woj:

classic deal stuff here https://t.co/svPMQ3lgM3 — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) February 12, 2023

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges:

Mikal Bridges: "I get it. Sh*t like. Oh excuse my language."@JaredSGreenberg: "That's alright. LeBron did worse a couple of nights ago." 😂pic.twitter.com/Z0qqAwJnxR — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 10, 2023