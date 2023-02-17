Popular
The NBA's All-Star Weekend Typo, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

The NBA's All-Star Weekend Typo, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
We rounded up all of the best highlights, worst bloopers and strangest quotes from the sports world in the aftermath of Super Bowl 57, the NBA trade deadline and NHL All-Star Weekend.
After taking two weeks off the "Cheers and Jeers" column is no more. Instead, we present to you some weekly awards for the world of sports, and boy was there a lot left on the cutting room floor. Hopefully you will let us know in the comments which deserves to win.

The initial set of categories will be "Blooper of the Week" for the worst gaff someone makes, then we have the "Best Moment or Highlight" which can be anything that happens outside of a cool play during the game and the best quotes from the week. Anything goes here, as long as it's a memorable line that made us laugh or wince.


Blooper Of The Week

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond gets nominated for this goof...


And another nomination for this non-dunk.


Breaking your tennis racket instantly gets you a nomination.


Betting on sports and having this happen to you will get you nominated, for sure (they called back the touchdown and he never scored again).


This decision by the NBA is questionable, if not downright ludicrous.


Best Moment or Highlight Of The Week

SGA wearing the big boots, making a fashion statement, gets a thumbs up from us.


This wholesome moment caught on camera deserves to be included (Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson played together at Villanova).


Atlanta traded for Saddiq Bey, thus adding to their history of taking on players with yellow streaks.


A great assist from Fred VanVleet gets the nomination.


Pranking your teammate mid-game? Hell yeah.


The New York Knicks traded for Josh Hart, so Isaiah Hartenstein and him got turned into Owen and Brett Hart, for all of you WWF fans out there.


Quote Of The Week

New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello:


Super Bowl media members:


Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie:


Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster:


A league source about the Nets (yeesh):


Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic:


Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill:


An eagles fan on live TV:


NBA Insider Woj:


Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges:


