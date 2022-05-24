Every Single Aspect Of This House On Zillow Is An Affront To Taste

Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild has brought us a lot of joy and pain over time: from the Poundtown house to the house being sold with someone living in the basement, there is seemingly no end to the wonders and horrors that real estate listings can bring.

To wit, the account recently highlighted a $1,699,900 house in Mount Washington, PA, whose exterior and interior design alike have singlehandedly created a new aesthetic that is perhaps best termed "opulent chaos."

Every photo of this home in Mount Washington, PA is perfect. Even the price is perfect at $1,699,900 (lol) pic.twitter.com/eilckHctCk — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) May 23, 2022

Every single image of this house is just... too much. In fact, it's so much more than too much that it goes beyond anything quantifiable. Frankly, it's rude. Also, it's very brown. Why?

The perfect home office does exist pic.twitter.com/cWAuZ7HbiM — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) May 23, 2022

Why the chandeliers? Why the jungle cats? Why the tall-backed sofas that look like they'd belong in a Victoria's Secret-themed diner? Why any of this?

And look at this room. I dare you to name more than three recognizable things on the countertops.

It's reminiscent of this classic image:

If you can stand to see more, check out the full details and featured photos of the listing on Zillow. But you'll have done this to yourself.