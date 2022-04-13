Trending
WHAT LIES BENEATH

This $800K House Seems Like A Great Deal — Until You Learn About The Basement

If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.

Yesterday, the iconic Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild posted a peculiar house listing in Fairfax, Virginia, from real estate website Zillow: an ordinary-looking house with some drab photos and an all-caps caveat that you'll have to buy it without seeing the lower level — because "the home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place."

No, this is not a joke:



There is so much mystery in this listing: a prospective buyer can't see any photos of the lower level at all? And the house comes with not just a person, but "person(s)," plural?!

But ultimately, the situation seems fairly straightforward: the sellers of this house are selling it with a squatter they aren't planning on ejecting before they move.

People on Twitter, of course, had some thoughts on the situation:



But they also had thoughts on the presentation of the levels of the house that are accessible to buyers:



If none of this deterred you from your interest in purchasing this gem, I have some bad news: today, Zillow Gone Wild posted an update that the house is now pending.



Good luck to the buyers, and to the resident(s) of the lower level of the house. We hope their cohabitation works out.



Source: Zillow, via Zillow Gone Wild

Comments

