This $800K House Seems Like A Great Deal — Until You Learn About The Basement

Yesterday, the iconic Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild posted a peculiar house listing in Fairfax, Virginia, from real estate website Zillow: an ordinary-looking house with some drab photos and an all-caps caveat that you'll have to buy it without seeing the lower level — because "the home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place."

No, this is not a joke:

Per the listing this $800k Fairfax, VA home is being sold “CASH OFFERS ONLY NO ACCESS to see lower level and Home sold AS IS ONLY with acknowledgement that home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place” pic.twitter.com/A0bLAUNkLb — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 12, 2022

There is so much mystery in this listing: a prospective buyer can't see any photos of the lower level at all? And the house comes with not just a person, but "person(s)," plural?!

But ultimately, the situation seems fairly straightforward: the sellers of this house are selling it with a squatter they aren't planning on ejecting before they move.

People on Twitter, of course, had some thoughts on the situation:

Selling your house in Fairfax, VA: $800k



Making your squatter someone else's problem: Priceless — Risha (@rishabree) April 12, 2022

Every stranger is just a friend you haven't met yet! — OctopusMask (@OctopusMask) April 12, 2022

That's actually funny. I picture it being their lazy 30 yr old son who they could never push to get a job. Parents retired and want to downsize but can't get the kid to leave. This has the potential to be a sitcom actually — Alibaba458 (@Lewis82688) April 12, 2022

But they also had thoughts on the presentation of the levels of the house that are accessible to buyers:

Mystery guest is horror level but the parts you can see are just very depressing. Not even foul, but sad. And location should be pretty but not in context. I do NOT want to know the back story pic.twitter.com/BEKa8Rf8qT — Britt McCombs (@KeeblerMc3) April 12, 2022

Mate, like, at least remove the brown-stained towel before doing the photos, and the plastic by the fireplace, and the jeans?? from the vanity unit??? The jeans you’ve taken off and just left there??? pic.twitter.com/kEgKCMW7Yh — Simon A (@sdlezark) April 12, 2022

I’m willing to overlook so many things, but this I cannot abide. 😳 pic.twitter.com/WAzjbtX8zO — 💗💜💙amanda💗💜💙 (@arob0585) April 12, 2022

Is that...... a banana hammock?!? pic.twitter.com/DVPSHroAIm — Karen J. Alderman (@karenjalderman) April 12, 2022

If none of this deterred you from your interest in purchasing this gem, I have some bad news: today, Zillow Gone Wild posted an update that the house is now pending.

Good luck to the buyers, and to the resident(s) of the lower level of the house. We hope their cohabitation works out.

Source: Zillow, via Zillow Gone Wild