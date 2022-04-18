LIVE, LAUGH, POUND
Would You Live In This House Whose Walls Are Plastered With Cringe-Inducing Signs?
3.6k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild has unearthed another gem from the wilds of real estate listings on Zillow: this house in Onalaska, Wisconsin, where whoever furnished or staged the home for the listing photos felt the need to put corny signs absolutely everywhere.
This $420k (lol) Onalaska, WI is a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far pic.twitter.com/aBDPZ0VnQY— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 18, 2022
From the sign in the kitchen that reads "This kitchen is for dancing" to the imperatives like "EAT," "PLAY" and "KEEP EXPLORING," this house has a whole lot to say.
It is perfect though pic.twitter.com/0EU26odof7— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 18, 2022
For a closer look:
But there's one sign that takes the cake. In a house full of cheesy but mundane signs that, as Zillow Gone Wild points out, were probably all purchased at the same time from a Michael's craft store, this sign pulls the rug out from under you:
almost missed it *crosses self* pic.twitter.com/XgmTOMUYSy— dave, aspiring peasant (@aspiringpeasant) April 18, 2022
Of course, if you bought this house, you would be able to take down the "Welcome to Poundtown" sign from above the bed... but be honest: would you?
[Photos: Zillow]
