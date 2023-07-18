The Dreamiest Mid-Century Homes Money Can Buy, Ranked

Welcome back to Digg's weekly real estate column, where we marvel at the good, bad and ugly of the US housing market. This week, we're admiring some of the most impressive mid-century homes out there, ranked according to gorgeousness.

9. Last place (sorry)

From the outside, this property bears a strong resemblance to the home of the wealthy Park family in 2019's "Parasite" — but it's located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, not South Korea.

It's a beautiful piece of architecture, for sure, but in its unfurnished state there's a distinct lack of character compared to the other houses — meaning I have to, unfortunately, put this property in last place.

[Image credit: Zillow]

8. Wood you live here?

Listed at $429,900, this Richland, Michigan, home is among the most moderately priced in the ranking. In addition to its pretty surroundings, what I enjoy most about this house is its commitment to wood paneling; it makes the living space feel cozy and warm — and I'm sure that fireplace helps, too.

[Image credit: Zillow]

7. A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed masterpiece

This work of art in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright — the world-renowned American architect and one of the mid-century movement's most celebrated figures.

Designed in 1954, Wright's bright, spacious haven went on sale for the first time ever in 2022, and for a very reasonable $725,000. Unsurprisingly, it ended up going for more than a million dollars when it sold last year.

[Image credit: Zillow]

6. A Japan-inspired sanctuary

Situated in New Jersey's Montclair Township, this beautiful four-bed, three-bath home sold for $1.38 million just a few months ago. Its tranquil feel is owed to the thoughtful, minimalist Japan-inspired design throughout, as well as 360-degree views that are nothing short of stunning.

[Image credit: Zillow]

5. Rooms with a view

Now this is a house. Overlooking Oswego Lake's North Shore, this renovated mid-century modern property, named "Diamond Point," is listed for a whopping $7.2 million (just slightly out of my budget).

The best feature is undoubtedly the breathtaking view surrounding the house on all sides, but the interior is also, obviously, pretty special. Wood on the walls and lots of natural light are big ticks in my book.

[Image credit: Zillow]

4. Modernity and tradition

Fourth place goes to this stunning Pasadena, California, home. Originally built in 1965, the 3,350-square-foot property has been "extensively reimagined throughout" — though the listing says effort was made to stay true to its original design, and its warm, woody interior reflects that.

Nestled in lush greenery and boasting a twenty-foot ceiling, the home is both grand and tranquil, combining the best of mid-century design and modern living. It's no wonder it's on sale for $4.25 million.

[Image credit: Zillow]

3. A picture of tranquility

One of the more unique homes on the list, this Japanese minka in Beverly Hills was designed in 1960 by renowned American mid-century architect Jack A. Charney, and last sold for more than $15 million.

In addition to six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this idyllic dwelling comes with a floating tea room that overlooks a koi pond. Living here would be very, very good for my brain.

[Image credit: Compass]

2. Runner-up

Second place goes to this gorgeous work of mid-century modern architecture, which went on sale last year for the first time in sixty years, and was snapped up for a nice round $7 million.

What I love about this home is that, unlike many others on the list, it has remained true to its original design; instead of being renovated and modernised, it's a charming little glimpse into the past. The place has personality, a history, and it's one of the dreamiest homes I've ever seen.

[Image credit: Zillow]

1. This is it: the perfect home

We have our winner. Built in 1957, this Alabama house has everything you could ever want in a home, plus some things you'd never even think of — like an indoor pool that converts into a dance floor.

With seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and more, it's impossible to show you every beautiful room this house has to offer here — but if you want an in-depth look, check out the listing.

[Image credit: Zillow]