Here's How They 'Built' That Architecturally Stunning Mansion From 'Parasite'
Production designer Lee Ha Jun built the house in "Parasite" from scratch based on sketches drawn by director Bong Joon-Ho. Here's the story of how it all came together.
"If you are Black in America, I can't even imagine how scared, angry and exhausted you must feel."
"When they say 'Why do you burn down the community? Why do you burn down your own neighborhood?' It's not ours. We don't own anything."
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is an absolute beast of a machine, and you can really see it here in this video of the airplane taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving earlier to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies.
The timeline, constructed from the analysis of hours of video footage and police communications, shows us what happened on June 1, when the police fired gas canisters on demonstrators to clear way for Trump's photo op.
Is this not how space travel happens? Oops, our mistake.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
Rumors of roving bands of Antifa have followed small protests all over the United States. Why are people so ready to believe them?
POLITICO spoke to 10 National Guardsmen who have taken part in the protest response across the country since the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
Max Frosh attempts to identify a stock photo model and goes on a wild ride.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
These criticisms, which describe a flawed institution that tokenized its biggest stars, culminated on Monday evening when Adam Rapoport resigned from his position as BA's Editor-in-Chief. "They all deserve better," he wrote on Instagram.
When real life becomes dripping wet comedy.
In a recording obtained by BuzzFeed News, Greg Glassman can also be heard sharing wild conspiracy theories about Floyd and the coronavirus.
Joe Biden appears in a stronger position to oust an incumbent president than any challenger since Bill Clinton in the summer of 1992.
Eric Barone couldn't get hired by gaming companies, so he decided to make his own game.
More than 100 days after the first coronavirus case in the US, here are the states where things are still getting worse.
The Charlotte, North Carolina man tweeted in protest because he thought the Trump administration's designation of antifa as a terror group was absurd. Then his life became absurd.
This squirrel did not want to be saved.
The move follows the ViacomCBS cable network's decision to pull episodes of the show in the wake of protests against police brutality.
Karsten Runquist explores the infamous 2007 SNL skit that codified millennial humor as this weird and vaguely disturbing phenomenon that's difficult to understand from the outside looking in.
When have you ever been proud of your city's chief executive?
There are a whole bunch of "professional" volunteers looking to make an income off of the $47 billion clinical trial industry.
In the late 1960s, farm workers were deported from the remote island of Diego Garcia and a United States military installation was built there. However, some say the land doesn't belong to them in the first place.
The overall winner and title of Photographer of the Year goes to Pablo Albarenga of Uruguay for his striking portrait series titled "Seeds of Resistance."
It's one of the most common ingredients in candy bars, and yet most people probably have no idea what it is.
On May 29, 1919, when the moon and sun lined up for a solar eclipse, astronomers were shocked that a few of the stars visible during the blackout were now in the wrong place, something Albert Einstein had foreseen with his theory of general relativity.
It's not in any way practical, but it's fun.
Sarah Cooper teed off on Donald Trump again, this time, making fun of his threats to impose tariffs on cars in the European Union if they didn't lift duties on lobsters imported from the United States.
"Other people keep telling me I helped them so much, but they don't understand — nobody understands — how much this video going viral like this is helping me," Johnniqua Charles told BuzzFeed News.
Voting issues such as long wait times and malfunctioning machines are affecting Georgia's primary elections today.
Just when you thought videos of the police's "elite" bicycle unit couldn't get lamer, there are videos like this, which shows a cop accidentally flying off a bike.
He pulled the baseless claim from a segment he saw on the far-right television channel OANN.
Here's a time lapse of a stunning do-it-yourself construction job.
He was in many ways the ultramarathoning ideal: a distance-running latecomer with an inspirational story, a slew of wins and an edge that seemed to square with a community that embraces outcasts. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.
Scientists have discovered how to harness illumination contrast caused by shadows as an indirect source of power.
You might be considering taking advantage of the volatile market by investing your savings or stimulus check.
Seidman talks about Tinder's new video call feature, how usage has increased during the pandemic, and why people should be hanging out within the app.
He is selfish, weird and perpetually unhappy. But there's also something about his tiny bullied spirit, stunted moral development and occasional bouts of spiraling self-hatred that me and the other members of the Disick Hive can very much relate to.
How they accidentally made a promise they couldn't keep.
Over the weekend, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling came under fire for what many saw to be transphobic comments. Now Harry Potter himself (sort of) is speaking up.
As lockdowns ease, thermal imaging cameras are popping up in all sorts of public places to assess the state of people's health.
Jared Kushner — climber, sycophant, snob — is the perfect avatar of elite incompetence for our times.
Once, he even got 14 pizzas in one delivery.
What started out as a fun experiment actually turned out to be an eye-opening rethinking of the periodic table of elements.
Google gave CNET's Elinor Mills the cold shoulder 15 years ago, after she used the tech giant's own search engine to unearth info on its CEO.
The internet is always changing. A lot. So it's no surprise that the majority of people are pretty hopelessly lost when it comes to internet jargon. This data viz shows which terms still elude each state.
Oobleck, a non-Newtonian material, is already fascinating within itself, but what happens if you add baking soda and vinegar to it?