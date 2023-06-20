Ranking A Bunch Of Celebrity Homes, From The Ridiculous To The Downright Dreamy

Some people have no interest in celebrities or their lives, and that's fine — probably healthy, actually. But even the most indifferent to celeb culture must admit that peeking inside famous people's houses is pretty fun. Whether you care about which model is dating which sports star or not, we all like to see just what exactly these wealthy people are spending their money on.

With that in mind, I rounded up a random assortment of celebrity homes and ranked them from totally gorgeous to still pretty nice. Disagree with my decision? Let me know in the comments (though I'll probably still think I'm right).

8. Cher

Sitting in last place is pop icon Cher's extremely, and expectedly, extra Malibu home. Occasionally it veers into the tacky — that dining room looks straight out of the Goth household on "The Sims," for example — but you've got to respect that she had a vision and she ran with it. Plus, that poolside view is pretty spectacular.

7. The Weeknd

Singer-songwriter turned actor Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, lives in a 33,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion that he shelled out a cool $70 million for back in 2021, and which recently featured in his new and controversial HBO series "The Idol." The property has all the trappings of a pop star dwelling — two pools, a sports court, an indoor movie theater, a music studio, and so on — but that doesn't make it a nice home.

It's obviously a very impressive building, but it loses points for showiness — no one needs a house that big, even if they can afford one. If you really need to flaunt your wealth, it's possible to do so in an understated way (see: a bunch of other houses on this list). I do not think for a second that major celeb The Weeknd cares about my opinion, but I'm going to offer it anyway: less is more, babes.

6. Mark Hoppus

Mark Hoppus' Los Angeles home serves as the setting for the music video for Blink-182's 2016 song "Home Is Such a Lonely Place." Even if that's true, I wouldn't mind being lonely in a house this nice. The bassist's beautiful mid-century house is bright, features a pleasing amount of wood-paneled walls and looks like the perfect sanctuary for writing music or (as I'd probably choose) doing nothing at all.

5. Michael Imperioli

"White Lotus" star Michael Imperioli's home wouldn't be out of place in the Sicily-set series, but it's actually located in New York City. With extravagant paintings, marble busts and ornate fixtures and fittings throughout, the actor's house embraces excess without being tacky — and for that reason, it takes a very respectable fifth spot on the list.

4. Lily Allen and David Harbour

I absolutely adore Lily Allen and David Harbour's home. I want it so bad. It teeters on the edge of gaudy, but the intricate, floral wallpapers and vibrantly colored furniture just work, and the whole place ends up striking a perfect balance between fun and cosy.

You can tell they had a good time decorating the place, too — I mean, lush pink seats, patterned carpet and a fireplace in the bathroom? Why the hell not.

3. Flea

Now this is a special house (if you can even call it that). It's Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary's 5.7 acre hilltop compound in La Crescenta, California, and it consists of three separate structures, each designed in different architectural styles.

The views from the place are breathtaking, the succulent-surrounded pool area is the picture of tranquility, and the structures' interior design flows from dreamy mid-century into sleek modern. If anyone's got a spare $8.8 million lying around, let me know.

2. Lenny Kravitz

Who would expect any less from Lenny Kravitz than a fully functioning farm, built on an 18th-century coffee plantation in Brazil? The house is beautifully decorated (he has Ingrid Bergman's piano and Andy Warhol's chair, for goodness' sake), surrounded on all sides by lush greenery, and there's even a full-sized football pitch.

No one can top Kravitz's home when it comes to setting and scenery; into second place it goes.

1. Dakota Johnson

This particular Architectural Digest house door is a classic, made famous by Dakota Johnson's later admission that a statement made during the video — specifically, that she loves limes — was a total lie.

The actress' wonderfully chaotic hosting aside, the home is an absolute dream. It's spacious, filled with warm light, surrounded by plants and the color green makes a regular occurrence (all big ticks in my book). I would like to live here more than in any other house on the list, or probably on the planet, so first prize goes to Dakota Johnson.

