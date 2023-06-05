You'll Never Be Able To Predict What These Unassuming Homes Look Like Inside

There are few joys greater than stumbling across a listing for an unremarkable-looking house that, upon scrolling, is revealed to have the most unimaginably wild interior design going on inside. In an effort to share this joy with you, Digg readers, I've compiled a list of some of the best unexpected house interiors, ranked from quite surprising to downright astonishing.

In terms of methodology — there isn't one, really. The following interior design choices have been scored out of ten according to how strikingly they contrast with the exterior of the house, as well as how much I personally enjoy them.

First up, a ridiculous Barbie-esque house

The inside of this house is, in a word, hideous — but it did surprise me, and therefore has earned a place in the ranking. The listing appears to have been updated with some tamer photos, but the brilliant Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account grabbed shots of the house in gaudier times and shared them for our viewing pleasure.

Score: 5/10

[Image credit: @zillowgonewild / Zillow]

Next, Catopia

This Arizona home is a shrine to all things cat; almost every inch of the place is covered in images of cute little kittens. While this should be somewhat endearing, the place has a deeply unsettling energy and I can't shake the thought that it's inhabited by the ghosts of a thousand felines.

Score: 5/10

[Image credit: Realtor]

This wacky home in Missouri

Lots of questions about this one. What's with the half-mannequin in a hat and shades? Who did the bathroom mosaic and how long did that take? Why did they do that? Can I have that red sofa?

Score: 6/10

[Image credit: Zillow]

A house with a literal pub in it

Across the pond in London, this Victorian terraced house is hiding something remarkable: a wonderfully old-looking, tavern-like bar. Surprisingly, the property listing makes little more than a passing reference to what is obviously the most astonishing feature of this house, and doesn't even mention that amazing stained glass ceiling overhead.

Score: 8.5/10

[Image credit: Rightmove]

A Gaudí-inspired work of art

If this one looks familiar, it might be because we've previously covered it in all its quirky glory here. According to the listing, the interior of this Sacramento, California, home was lovingly hand-crafted by its owner and inspired by the works of celebrated Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí.

It's a truly weird, truly wonderful and truly unexpected house — and for that reason, it takes second place on the list.

Score: 9/10

[Image credit: Redfin]

A house with a magical hidden cave

Here it is: our winner, the home with the wildest, most unexpected interior on the list and possibly of all time. The exterior of the house is, admittedly, pretty grand — but that still doesn't prepare you for what awaits inside.

Hiding in the property's 17,755 square feet of land is an enchanting little grotto with a pool, fed by a waterfall situated mind-bogglingly close to the house. No one could have guessed that something so special was tucked away on those grounds — and if you say you're not impressed, you're lying.

Score: 10/10

[Image credit: Zillow]