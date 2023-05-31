Iconic Homes From Movies And TV Shows That Were Listed For Millions In Real Life

If there's one thing we enjoy more than scrolling through the listings of lovely, expensive homes we'll never own, it's looking at the listings for houses we've seen in movies and on TV. As it turns out, a fair few properties from iconic films and TV shows have actually gone on the market — and usually, unsurprisingly, for several millions of dollars.

For your browsing pleasure, here are some of the most famous and recognizable on-screen homes that have been put up for sale.

'Home Alone' (1990)

[Image credit: YouTube]

Arguably the most recognizable dwelling on the list, this house serves as the McCallister residence in the 1990 Christmas classic "Home Alone" (and its sequel). The Winnetka, Illinois, home went on the market for the first time in 30 years in 2011, and sold for $1.585 million roughly a year later.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

[Image credit: YouTube]

"10 Things I Hate About You" is one of the most-loved teen romcoms of the '90s, and Bianca and Kat's home in the movie — a Victorian build in Tacoma, Washington — sold for $1.6 million in 2018, getting snapped up less than a week after it was listed.

'The Brady Bunch' (1969 - 1974)

[Image credit: Zillow]

Home to one of the most iconic families in American TV history, the "Brady Bunch" house in Hollywood, California, was recently listed for a cool $5.5 million. According to the listing, the five-bed, five-bath house — which sits on a 0.29-acre lot — is "the second-most photographed home in the USA after the White House."

'The Goonies' (1985)

[Image credit: Real Estate Tours Oregon]

We've previously covered the "Goonies" house going on sale, but the place is so iconic that it had to be included in this list, too. Located in Astoria, Oregon, the property — which is Mikey Walsh's home in the classic '80s movie — sold for $1.65 million earlier this year, bought by a fan who has promised to preserve it.

'The O.C.' (2003 - 2007)

[Image credit: YouTube]

California, here we come. In the '00s teen drama "The O.C.", the wealthy Cohen family lives in a large, luxurious Newport Beach, Orange County home. The property that serves as the house's exterior in the show — actually located in Malibu, and spanning 6,376 square feet — was listed for a whopping $6.25 million in 2015.

'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

[Image credit: YouTube]

The lakehouse seen in "The Godfather Part II" provides the setting for a number of memorable scenes: the murder of Fredo Corleone, the machine-gun assassination and the Corleone son's First Holy Communion (sorry for spoilers, but this film is almost 50-years-old now).

The property is also actually more of a mansion, sprawling across more than 4,200-square-feet by California's Lake Tahoe, and was listed at $5.5 million in 2020. According to reports, the luxury home, located in the Fleur du Lac Estates, can now be rented for an eye-watering $30,000 a month. Yikes.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

[Image credit: Steve Gothelf]

The Pacific Heights, San Francisco, home used in the classic Robin Williams comedy "Mrs. Doubtfire" was put up for sale for $4.45 million back in 2016, and later sold for $4.15 million to an unnamed buyer.

'Scarface'

[Image credit: Riskin Partners Estate Group]

"El Fureidis," the nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion which features as Tony Montana's home in "Scarface," was put on the market for $35 million in 2014. A year later, the asking price was slashed by almost half to $17.9 million, before eventually selling for $12.26 million in late 2015.

'Killing Eve' (2018 - 2022)

[Image credit: Rightmove]

Across the pond, one of the stunning homes "Killing Eve" assassin Villanelle hides in was listed at £2.75 million (around $3.4 million) in 2022. Designed by architect Edward Samuel in the 1960s, this Modernist home was also pursued by Stanley Kubrick for use in "A Clockwork Orange."