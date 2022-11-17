The House From 'The Goonies' Is On Sale For $1.65 Million

Ever wanted to own a piece of cinema history? If you happen to have $1,650,000 lying around, we've got something truly iconic for you to spend it on.

The house from 1985 classic "The Goonies," located at 368 38th Street, Astoria, Oregon (not the Goon Docks), is currently up for sale.

Want to take a peek inside? Of course you do.

Who knows, there might still be some old doubloons in the attic.

Info and images via Real Estate Tours Oregon.