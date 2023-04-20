This Beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright Home In Oklahoma Is On Sale For $8 Million

This is not our first time swooning over a dreamy Frank Lloyd Wright house on Zillow, but the latest one to crop up is pretty special, so it'd be wrong not to share it with you.

Sitting rather conspicuously on Birmingham Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the celebrated American architect's Westhope mansion is listed for $7,995,000 — and it's truly a sight to behold.

Constructed in 1929 for Wright's cousin, Tulsa Tribune Publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, Westhope was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

It's one of just three Wright-designed buildings in Oklahoma.

Just look at that natural light pouring in.

If I know any rich people who would be happy to give me $8 million, now is the time to get in touch.

Via @zillowgonewild.

[Image credit: Zillow]