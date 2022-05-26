Popular
A Writer Is QTing Republicans' Messages About The Uvalde Shooting With The Amount Of Money They’ve Received From The NRA

submitted by Molly Bradley

Bess Kalb is retweeting Republicans' messages of support for the families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims with the dollar amounts that the NRA or gun lobby has paid them.

In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, heartbroken messages from parents, public figures and many others flooded Twitter.

A particular strain of messages, though, rang empty to many who read them: the messages from politicians who could impact gun legislation. In particular, people picked up on the fact that many of their messages included some of the same phrases, word-for-word, as though they were some kind of form responses to the event — phrases like “horrified and heartbroken,” or “lifting up” the families of the shooter’s victims.



These repetitive tweets came from Democrats as well as Republicans, but people singled out the tweets of Republicans who publicly oppose gun safety legislation.

Bess Kalb, a writer on Twitter, did the work of quote-tweeting messages from Republicans who have received money from the NRA or the gun lobby. Here’s what she’s found.



Read more about politicians’ donations from the NRA here.

