live updates from cnn
What You Need To Know About The Uvalde School Shooting That Left 15 Dead
1.2k reads | submitted by Jared Russo via cnn.com
The Lede
Multiple people died after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday afternoon. The elementary school shooter was 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, from Uvalde, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. The town and its school district, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio, has shut down all school activities. Local authorities said Ramos acted alone.
Key Details
- "It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings. The subject is reported to have been a student at Uvalde High School and is a US citizen," the governor said.
- Local authorities say 15 people, 14 students and one teacher, died in the shooting.
- President Biden will address the nation about the shooting this evening from the White House at 8:15pm EST.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments