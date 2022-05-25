Popular
Thoughts and tweets

3.4k reads

Republican Ghouls Send Identical Tweets After 21 Killed at School
Politicians like Ted Cruz have developed a special formula for 'thoughts and prayers' on Twitter.

The Lede

Politicians took to Twitter in the wake of this tragedy to express their condolences. But if you look closely, you’ll notice something odd. Many of the messages were identical, as though they’re all just copying and pasting the same tweets from the last mass shooting.

Key Details

  • It wasn’t just Republicans who used a similar mash-up of platitudes
  • The only thing politicians can muster is “thoughts and prayers” and “thank God for our cops.”
  • Do they keep those tweets copied on their smartphones and ready to paste because this horror will no doubt happen again sometime very soon.

Comments

