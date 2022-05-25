Thoughts and tweets
Republican Ghouls Send Identical Tweets After 21 Killed at School
3.4k reads | submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Politicians took to Twitter in the wake of this tragedy to express their condolences. But if you look closely, you’ll notice something odd. Many of the messages were identical, as though they’re all just copying and pasting the same tweets from the last mass shooting.
Key Details
- It wasn’t just Republicans who used a similar mash-up of platitudes
- The only thing politicians can muster is “thoughts and prayers” and “thank God for our cops.”
- Do they keep those tweets copied on their smartphones and ready to paste because this horror will no doubt happen again sometime very soon.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments