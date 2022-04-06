'PATENTLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL'
Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Near-Total Abortion Ban
The Lede
Oklahoma's Republican lawmakers have passed a near-total ban on abortion in the state, except in cases where the pregnant person's life is at risk.
Key Details
- The bill was suddenly passed on Tuesday without explanation from Republican lawmakers.
- It would see those who perform an abortion face up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.
- Reproductive rights groups, which argue the ban is unconstitutional, are expected to file legal challenges.
