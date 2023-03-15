THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES
Some Of The Best Comedy Films That Stand The Test Of Time, According To Reddit
Whether it's ensemble classics or films that turned performers into icons, u/loveezoey3 asked Redditors what their favorite comedy movies were, and the Internet came through. From Mike Judge to "Monty Python," and remembering legends like Robin Williams and Alan Rickman, netizens flooded the replies with the movies that've made them laugh over and over again.
This thread does skew towards Hollywood and English-language cinema, so if there are regional comedic masterpieces that we, and everyone else, should check out, please drop us a comment below.
'Office Space'
Watch: Someone Tracked Down The Only Photographs Known To Exist Of This Publicity Stunt For "Office Space."
'My Cousin Vinny'
Watch — Ralph Macchio reveals the scene from "My Cousin Vinny" that made him wish he had been cast as Stan Rothenstein, and read — Marisa Tomei for "My Cousin Vinny" Is the Rare Perfect Oscars Win.
'Airplane!'
'Galaxy Quest'
Watch: A featurette on how the 1999 science fiction comedy "Galaxy Quest" created an entire alien race.
'Tucker & Dale vs Evil'
'Hot Fuzz'
'Tropic Thunder'
Watch: Here's The Footage That Made Ben Stiller Add Tom Cruise's Epic Dance Scene To "Tropic Thunder."
'The Birdcage'
'The Emperor's New Groove'
'Best In Show'
'Tommy Boy'
'Clue'
'Monty Python's Life of Brian'
And, before you go, if you're looking for black and white film recs, Reddit had those too.
I'd include A Fish Called Wanda in this list.