A Bunch Of Black And White Movies You Need To Watch, According To Reddit

From cult classics that you've probably heard film nerds talk about to award-winning movies that've enthralled viewers from every generation, here are some classic black and white films you should check out.
From directors like Kurosawa, Billy Wilder and Hitchcock to memorable characters and performances from iconic stars like Marilyn Monroe and Peter Sellers, Redditors came together to deliver a lesson in black and white film history when r/Zahirico1 popped in with the question, "Which black and white movies are absolutely worth watching?"

Here are some of the best films that were recommended by fans around the world.


'Seven Samurai' by Akira Kurosawa



'Some Like It Hot' by Billy Wilder



'12 Angry Men' by Sidney Lumet



'Young Frankenstein' by Mel Brooks



'The Thin Man' by W. S. Van Dyke



'Dr. Strangelove' by Stanley Kubrick



'Arsenic and Old Lace' And 'It Happened One Night' by Frank Capra





'Pyscho' by Alfred Hitchcock



'Harvey' by Henry Koster



'The Night of the Hunter' by Charles Laughton



'La Haine' by Mathieu Kassovitz


Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]

