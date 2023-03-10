MY FAVORITE OSCAR WIN
Marisa Tomei for ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Is the Rare Perfect Oscars Win
The Lede
The only thing that’s better than the perfect acting performance? The perfect Oscars win. It happens less often than you’d think—as in, almost never. In fact, it’s so rare that, in one of the only cases of it happening, decades of conspiracy theories and industry legend surround it.
Key Details
- Marisa Tomei’s performance as Mona Lisa Vito in "My Cousin Vinny" is one of the few times it’s both earned and acceptable to call something “iconic.”
- She crafted a riotously dynamic character and calibrated an exactly right blend of silly, serious, and scene-stealing; it’s memorable, while never pulling focus away from the narrative.
- It’s fascinating that 30 years ago, the victory was considered so scandalous that some industry insiders suspected foul play.