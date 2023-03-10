Popular
MY FAVORITE OSCAR WIN

Marisa Tomei for ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Is the Rare Perfect Oscars Win
On the 30th anniversary of Tomei’s shocking Oscars upset, we remember what it was that made her victory so controversial—and why it was so deserved.
The only thing that’s better than the perfect acting performance? The perfect Oscars win. It happens less often than you’d think—as in, almost never. In fact, it’s so rare that, in one of the only cases of it happening, decades of conspiracy theories and industry legend surround it.

  • Marisa Tomei’s performance as Mona Lisa Vito in "My Cousin Vinny" is one of the few times it’s both earned and acceptable to call something “iconic.”
  • She crafted a riotously dynamic character and calibrated an exactly right blend of silly, serious, and scene-stealing; it’s memorable, while never pulling focus away from the narrative.
  • It’s fascinating that 30 years ago, the victory was considered so scandalous that some industry insiders suspected foul play.
