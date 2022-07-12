A WINDOW INTO MICROSOFT'S FINANCES
How Microsoft Makes Money, Visualized
Redditor Genuine Impact molded Microsoft's 2022 Q3 financial statements into a nifty Sankey diagram to see how the iconic tech company actually makes money.
-
Per the company's 2022 financial statements, Microsoft recorded $49.3 billion revenue on which it made a $33.7 billion gross profit at a 68.3 percent margin, and a $20.4 billion operating profit at a 41.3 percent margin.
-
Overall, Microsoft operates at 33.8 percent profit margin and netted just under $17,000,000 in profit during Q3 in 2022.
-
The company paid $3.5 billion in tax and spent around $12 billion in research, development, sales and marketing.
Via Reddit/Genuine Impact.