A WINDOW INTO MICROSOFT'S FINANCES

How Microsoft Makes Money, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 347 reads
Here's how one of the oldest technology giants makes its dough.

Redditor Genuine Impact molded Microsoft's 2022 Q3 financial statements into a nifty Sankey diagram to see how the iconic tech company actually makes money.



Click to enlarge image



  • Per the company's 2022 financial statements, Microsoft recorded $49.3 billion revenue on which it made a $33.7 billion gross profit at a 68.3 percent margin, and a $20.4 billion operating profit at a 41.3 percent margin.

  • Overall, Microsoft operates at 33.8 percent profit margin and netted just under $17,000,000 in profit during Q3 in 2022.

  • The company paid $3.5 billion in tax and spent around $12 billion in research, development, sales and marketing.




Via Reddit/Genuine Impact.

