How Amazon Makes Money, Visualized

Amazon dominates North America, but not a lot of the global market outside of that.

Genuine Impact broke down part of Amazon's 2022 financial statements to see how the juggernaut is doing this year.

Amazon has already made $116.4 billion revenue. While it nearly loses billions running its North American and International E-commerce departments, its cash cow — Amazon Web Services — brought in a $6.5 billion operating profit, at a 35 percent margin.

The company has spent nearly $112 billion in operating costs and expenses this year, just under 20 percent of which are directly linked to order fulfillment.





Via Reddit/Genuine Impact.

