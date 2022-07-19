How Amazon Makes Money, Visualized

Genuine Impact broke down part of Amazon's 2022 financial statements to see how the juggernaut is doing this year.

Amazon has already made $116.4 billion revenue. While it nearly loses billions running its North American and International E-commerce departments, its cash cow — Amazon Web Services — brought in a $6.5 billion operating profit, at a 35 percent margin.

The company has spent nearly $112 billion in operating costs and expenses this year, just under 20 percent of which are directly linked to order fulfillment.













Via Reddit/Genuine Impact.