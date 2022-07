Google's revenue for the first half of 2022 was $68 billion, 80 percent of which came from its advertising platform.

The company has made around $16.4 billion net profit, so far in 2022, on a 24 percent margin.

Google's tax bill midway through the year is $2.5 billion, and the company has spent almost four times that on research and development over the same period.

Click to enlarge image

Read more:

Via Reddit/Genuine Impact.